Video Games

Wanderer Gets Delayed…

By Mr. PSVR
theplaystationbrahs.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all dislike delays for whatever reasons. We have our sights set on a time frame and something happens. What was originally planned for Q3 of 2021, the time travel adventure of Wanderer looks to need to fix something with time just for a little bit longer due to the pandemic that has caused many delays through the world known as Covid-19. Developers M Theory and Oddboy have done everything they could to make sure everything was on track, but in order to enter time, one must be patient for time and that’s why there will be an official release date before we know it. But with this news, it looks like some gameplay footage has been released with one of the characters, Samuel, the unusual yet irreverent, multi-talented, and oftentimes cheeky, watch in the meantime.

#Time Travel#Wanderer#M Theory
Wanderer Is About To Get A Little Physical…

With the disappointing but understandable delayed news of the Wanderer, there is some good news that is coming out of this for all you physical PlayStation VR collectors out there. It turns out that developers M Theory and Oddboy have teamed up with Perp Games to bring the physical edition of the game. So if you are like to defend a king and a civilization from what seems like an inevitable downfall, uncover traitors and decode covert messages during WW2, uncover the secrets of the space race and fly with Amelia Earhart, and also like to have your physical editions to collect, then it looks like you are in luck when M Theory, Oddball, and Perp Games bring the world and time of the Wanderer physical edition to PlayStation VR on the Perp Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
