Wanderer Gets Delayed…

We all dislike delays for whatever reasons. We have our sights set on a time frame and something happens. What was originally planned for Q3 of 2021, the time travel adventure of Wanderer looks to need to fix something with time just for a little bit longer due to the pandemic that has caused many delays through the world known as Covid-19. Developers M Theory and Oddboy have done everything they could to make sure everything was on track, but in order to enter time, one must be patient for time and that’s why there will be an official release date before we know it. But with this news, it looks like some gameplay footage has been released with one of the characters, Samuel, the unusual yet irreverent, multi-talented, and oftentimes cheeky, watch in the meantime.