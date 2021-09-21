Binnie Media Maine’s ‘Pay For Play’ Raises Record $29,195 For Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

The Fight with Flash Foundation announced this week that they raised $90,000 during their sixth annual Charity Golf Outing earlier this week. Proceeds go to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa. The Foundation was founded in 2015 to honor the life of 15 year old Austin “Flash” Schroeder, who died from T-Cell Lymphoma that year. The non-profit has donated nearly $500,000 to the Adolescent and Young Adult, or AYA, program at the Hospital.

