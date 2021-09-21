Binnie Media Maine’s ‘Pay For Play’ Raises Record $29,195 For Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital
Binnie Media Programming in Maine, 107.5 Frank FM and 99.9 The Wolf, is proud to announce the results of another successful Pay for Play event to benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Pay for Play is a fun and interactive event lasting Thursday morning through Friday midday, in which they solicit song requests from loyal listeners in exchange for donations to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.binniemedia.com
