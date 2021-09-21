CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Binnie Media Maine’s ‘Pay For Play’ Raises Record $29,195 For Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital

By Daniel Knowles
binniemedia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinnie Media Programming in Maine, 107.5 Frank FM and 99.9 The Wolf, is proud to announce the results of another successful Pay for Play event to benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Pay for Play is a fun and interactive event lasting Thursday morning through Friday midday, in which they solicit song requests from loyal listeners in exchange for donations to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

binniemedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

PLC Golf Tournament raises $67,000 for children’s hospitals

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Professional Logging Contractors of Maine hit the links on Friday for a good cause. The PLC held its 25th annual Log A Load for Maine Kids golf tournament and raised a record amount - more than $67,000 - for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Maine. Forty...
LINCOLN, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
KELOLAND TV

Inaugural Sanford International Children’s Walk supports families in Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The first Sanford International Children’s Walk brought people together Sunday morning in support of Sanford Children’s Hospital. This morning families walked from the children’s hospital to the golf tournament at Minnehaha Country Club. Leading the way was 2021 Sanford Children’s Hospital ambassador Cobey DeSchepper. Participants in the event could donate to the hospital through Sanford Health Foundation’s Birdies Give Back program. That program started during last year’s tournament and last year raised nearly $100,000 for the children’s hospital.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KCJJ

Fight With Flash Foundation raises thousands for UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital

The Fight with Flash Foundation announced this week that they raised $90,000 during their sixth annual Charity Golf Outing earlier this week. Proceeds go to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa. The Foundation was founded in 2015 to honor the life of 15 year old Austin “Flash” Schroeder, who died from T-Cell Lymphoma that year. The non-profit has donated nearly $500,000 to the Adolescent and Young Adult, or AYA, program at the Hospital.
CHARITIES
Q106.5

Maine Elks Motorcycle Riders Fall Run for Children’s Cancer

Maine Elks Association will hold a motorcycle ride this Saturday morning to benefit the Maine Children’s Cancer program.(MCCP) The State Association is a charitable organization. Each year, Maine Elks donate over $800,000 to charity, and volunteer over 70,000 hours to programs that support our youth, veterans, and to helping those less fortunate.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Trucking 4 Kids convoy raises money for local children's camps

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The Maine Professional Drivers Association hosted the 23rd annual Trucking 4 Kids convoy today. Convoy organizers were glad that the event had such a high turnout, as the long line of trucks made its way from Payne Road in a wide circle to Route 1, and back to Scarborough Downs via Haigis Park.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
Person
Amy Ryan
WMTW

Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl in Maine

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl. Former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday that Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family's Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport. He said he...
MAINE STATE
sunny95.com

Radiothon for Nationwide Children’s Hospital: Meet Reid

Reid was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Epithelioid Hemangioendothelioma in 2011. He endured six months of chemotherapy and more than 15 surgeries, including tumor and lymph node removals, a skin graft, and a lung biopsy. Currently, Reid is stable and follows up with the oncologist every couple of months to monitor any potential tumor growth. Reid has remained positive and full of life throughout his fight against cancer.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Binnie Media Maine#Binnie Media Programming#Radiothon#The Binnie Team
delawarebusinesstimes.com

WJBR raises record breaking $356,196 for Nemours Children’s Hospital

WILMINGTON – Beasley Media Group announces WJBR-FM’s two-day “Help Our Kids Radiothon” was a huge success, raising a record breaking $356,196 to benefit Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware. This year’s radiothon, which took place on September 16th and 17th, was the 11th annual event and the first year presented...
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy