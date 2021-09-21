Steelers Week 3 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Charlton, Tuszka, Joseph, Samuels

When the Steelers take the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday they will be doing so without Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. In a secondary move to fill out the roster the Steelers called up edge rusher Derrek Tuszka off of the practice squad. With both of the Steelers starting edge players out for the game, the team will look to Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones to take the bulk of the snaps, but that would leave Tuszka to play the role of primary backup and log some major minutes. So who is Derrek Tuska and what can we expect to see from him on Sunday?

