China won't build more coal plants abroad, says Xi at UNGA
Beijing [China], September 22 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (local time) that disputes among countries "need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.""One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech. "The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries."Xi's comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he didn't have any intention of starting a "new Cold War" -- itself a response to criticism from the UN chief Antonio Guterres.www.dallassun.com
