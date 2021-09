Jose Ramirez has quietly had a great season for the Indians. The Cleveland Indians are fighting for .500 and hopefully a winning record. Besieged by injuries all year, it’s the best the team can hope for. It’s rather unfortunate, considering that guys like Cal Quantrill and Emmanuel Clase have been absolute studs for the team this year. It feels like they wasted a great season fighting for mediocre but that’s the nature of the game sometimes. They both played well and while they’re not going for the pendent, their own individual success is enough to take solace in. Yet, no player performed better in this lost season than Jose Ramirez.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO