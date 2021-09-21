CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney CEO talks of talent deals ‘reset’ at investor conference

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek told an investor conference on Tuesday (September 21) that talent deals were going through a “reset” as he avoided mention of the ongoing legal dispute with Scarlett Johansson. Speaking at Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, where he also said Disney+ will launch in South Korea and Taiwan...

The Motley Fool

3 Dates for Disney Stock Investors to Circle in October

Disney World turns 50 and has 18 months to milk money out of theme park fans. The new season of "The Bachelorette" comes at a good time, with advertisers spending money again. November will be a big month for Disney's studio-entertainment segment, but there's a potential dark-horse blockbuster coming out in October.
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, with the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and...
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Concedes Rushed Rollout of HBO Max Day-and-Date Plan

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said he rushed the communication of his decision to place Warner Bros.’s 2021 film slate on HBO Max and should’ve taken “the better part of a month” to speak with the more than 170 individuals impacted by the day-and-date shift. “I will be the first one to say, and the responsibility rests on my shoulders, that, in hindsight, we should have taken the better part of a month to have over 170 conversations — which is the number of participants that are in our 2021 film slate,” Kilar said on Tuesday at Vox Media’s Code Conference. “We...
The Hollywood Reporter

PR Vet Nicole Marostica Joins Disney

Nicole Marostica has joined the Disney PR team, taking on the title of vice president, publicity. She will serve as a publicity lead across select Disney and Lucasfilm titles. Marostica comes to Disney from Warner Bros., where she spent four years as vice president, unscripted & alternative television. In her new role, she will report to Michelle Sewell, EVP of global publicity, whose team handles publicity for all theatrical and streaming titles, spanning Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Studios. Before Warners, Marostica worked at ABC Entertainment as director, communications. She served as the...
Scarlett Johansson
Dwayne Johnson
Michael Keaton
Emily Blunt
Emma Stone
The Motley Fool

Bad News: Disney CEO Says Disney+ Is Facing 2 Headwinds

Disney+ has had a slow start in its Latin America launch. To succeed, Disney+ must retain customers whose annual subscriptions are due to expire. The long-term health of this segment of Disney's business remains good. Most analysts would agree that Walt Disney's (NYSE:DIS) entry into the streaming category has been...
Screendaily

FilmSharks’ The Remake Co. strikes raft of deals led by Indian ‘No Kids’ adaptation (exclusive)

Buenos Aires-based FilmSharks’ The Remake Co. has struck international deals on a quartet of comedies led by Ariel Winograd’s No Kids and That’s Not Cheating. Guido Rud and his team have sold remake rights on No Kids to India’s Germ, which has offices in the subcontinent and the US. Shyam Madiraju (who produced Jennifer Aniston drama Cake) will produce the story based on the 2015 Argentina-Spain original about a man who is swept off his feet by a new lover and does not tell her about his young daughter.
IndieWire

CAA Will Buy ICM to Take on WME, but the Destination Appears to Be the Same: IPO

CAA’s planned acquisition of ICM Partners would reduce the big four agencies to three, but the deal suggests that the magic number may be two. Each of the two largest agencies have embraced a different business model: Be like CAA and double down on the representation business and strengthen negotiating power against increasingly powerful studios and streamers; or, be like WME and try to have it both ways as part of media empire that competes with Disney while also negotiating with it. And finally, there may be only one path for agency enlightenment: While CAA’s focused strategy is very different than...
Screendaily

Amazon’s ad-funded streamer IMDb TV launches in UK

Amazon’s advertising-funded streaming platform IMDb TV has launched in the UK from today (September 29), with thousands of licenced TV shows and films as well as three IMDb TV originals – music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, sports true crime documentary Moment Of Truth and basketball docuseries Top Class: The Life And Times Of The Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. New titles will be added every month.
Markets Insider

The CEO of Clean Energy Fuels took to Reddit to talk with fans of the meme stock, continuing a trend of execs talking directly to retail investors

Clean Energy Fuels CEO Andrew Littlefair held an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit Monday. In reaching out to retail traders, Littlefair followed the example of other meme stocks like AMC. "I've really grown to appreciate this community," Littlefair said on Reddit. See more stories on Insider's business page. Clean Energy...
Variety

From ‘The Mandalorian’ to the Met Gala: Former Disney Exec Agnes Chu is Revolutionizing Condé Nast Entertainment

On the second Monday of September, just one week ahead of her one-year anniversary as president of Condé Nast Entertainment, Agnes Chu attended her first Met Gala. She walked the red carpet outside New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. Inside, she sat at a table opposite Elon Musk, where she took in a tribute to Broadway and Justin Bieber’s “jaw-dropping” live performance. She also had a bit of a “geeky girl” reaction when meeting “Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie. But beyond the glitz and glamour of celebrity run-ins, Chu’s first Met Gala held larger significance. The...
MarketWatch

Netflix acquires Night School Studio in videogaming push

Netflix Inc. on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy videogame maker Night School Studio in its push to expand into original and licensed games on the video-streaming service. A price was not disclosed. "We're inspired by [Night School Studio's] bold mission to set a new bar for storytelling in games," Netflix said in a statement. "Their commitment to artistic excellence and proven track record make them invaluable partners as we build out the creative capabilities and library of Netflix games together." Earlier, Netflix expanded its rollout of videogames available to Spain and Italy, joining Poland. At the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, Calif., Netflix Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos on Monday said he was thrilled with the company's efforts into gaming, but offered no timetable on an official release date.
epicstream.com

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Confirms Possibility of Including Ads to Disney+

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The streaming experience of Disney+ users could change forever as Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed the possibility of the popular House of Mouse streaming platform utilizing advertisements much like some of its competitors soon. Apparently, the idea was discussed during Chapek's appearance at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference and by the looks of things, it's not too far from becoming a reality.
insideradio.com

SiriusXM Talks Up Company Growth And Tech Advancements At Investor Conference.

Speaking at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, SiriusXM CFO Sean Sullivan told investors what to expect in the second half of the year for the company – both on the subscription side of its business and the advertising segment, while also providing an update on the roll-out of its streaming service and new 360L receivers for vehicles.
disneydining.com

Advertising on Disney Plus? Disney’s CEO Is Considering It

Chances are if you’re a huge Disney fan, you’ve purchased into Disney’s streaming service, Disney+. With original content, classic films, Disney animated shorts, Disney Channel favorites, Marvel Studios, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and more, it’s a Disney fan’s library of Disney streaming right at their fingertips. Currently, the standard Disney+ will cost right around $7.99 monthly or $79.99 annually. Or, you can select the Disney Bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN Plus for $13.99 monthly. Either way, you can expect plenty of Disney favorites from newbies to old classics. The only additional cost per month is if you decide to stream one of Disney’s new movies that are available via Premier Access for $29.99. One of the highlights of Disney+ is that unlike the streaming platform HBO or Peacock, your show isn’t interrupted by advertisements. Well… as least for now it’s not.
themainstreetmouse.com

Bob Chapek Confirms “Reset” on Talent Deals Following Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Chapek recently revealed the conglomerate will be resetting the deals they make with major talent moving forward following the lawsuits brought on by Scarlett Johansson and the release of her stand-alone Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Widow. “We’ve got a deal that’s conceived under...
disneyfoodblog.com

How Disney Will Change Talent Contracts Following ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Disney has been involved in a very public lawsuit the past few months with actress Scarlett Johansson. Johansson, who played Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sued the company over their release of her film Black Widow simultaneously in movie theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access, saying that it was a violation of her contract. The two parties have gone back and forth in recent weeks, with representatives speaking out from both sides, and today Disney CEO Bob Chapek had some more comments to share about how Disney compensates its talent.
Inside the Magic

Disney Stock Drops After CEO Chapek Warns of Disney+ Slump

During Tuesday’s Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced flagging Disney+ subscriber numbers, expected to fall well short of projections for the 4th quarter. Walt Disney stock prices tumbled over 4% in the wake of Chapek warning investors of a lighter slate of new content for Disney+, partially due to production slowdowns related to the surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases.
Bay News 9

Disney CEO Bob Chapek talks COVID-19 impact on theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the Delta variant of COVID-19 caused a brief dip in attendance at its U.S. parks but the company continues to see encouraging signs of recovery. What You Need To Know. Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, discussed the impact COVID-19...
