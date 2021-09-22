Madison Cawthorn Calls Vaccine Mandates ‘Modern Day Segregation’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-GA) appeared on Newsmax Tuesday and addressed the fracas that broke out at a New York City restaurant last week. In that ugly scene, three diners from Texas were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a hostess at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side. She had denied entry to two men who were looking to join the women, but the men reportedly did not have ID cards that matched the vaccination cards they presented, and that’s when trouble began.