CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Madison Cawthorn Calls Vaccine Mandates ‘Modern Day Segregation’

By Michael Luciano
mediaite.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Madison Cawthorn (R-GA) appeared on Newsmax Tuesday and addressed the fracas that broke out at a New York City restaurant last week. In that ugly scene, three diners from Texas were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a hostess at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side. She had denied entry to two men who were looking to join the women, but the men reportedly did not have ID cards that matched the vaccination cards they presented, and that’s when trouble began.

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Blueridgenow.com

Cawthorn makes false military COVID vaccine claim in Instagram video

Rep. Madison Cawthorn used profanity to criticize laws confiscating guns from people deemed dangerous and in the same social media post made an unsubstantiated claim that dishonorable discharges were already underway for military personnel refusing to get vaccinated. Cawthorn made the statements in a Sept. 25 Instagram video defending his...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Blueridgenow.com

Madison Cawthorn on Twitter: battling 'significant medical complications'

Rep. Madison Cawthorn tweeted Sept. 17 that he has been battling "significant medical complications" due to his accident and asked for prayers. Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican who represents the 11th congressional district encompassing most of Western North Carolina, was partially paralyzed in a car accident in 2014, and he uses a wheelchair.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
mediaite.com

WATCH: Brian Williams Brutally Mocks Madison Cawthorn’s Claim of Constitutional Right to Air Travel

MSNBC host Brian Williams brutally mocked North Carolina Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn over his claim that the United States Consitution guarantees unrestricted domestic air travel. On Thursday night’s edition of The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, the show’s sardonic moderator devoted his final segment to dragging Newsmax — “the cable...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Government
mediaite.com

Madison Cawthorn Calls Possible Vax Requirements For Domestic Flights ‘Medical Apartheid,’ Claims Americans Have a Right to ‘Unrestricted’ Air Travel

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) appeared on Newsmax on Wednesday night and addressed Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent comments that vaccine requirements for domestic air travel are “on the table.”. Host Grant Stinchfield asked Cawthorn if there was anything Congress can do to prevent such a requirement. Cawthorn observed the obvious fact...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Williams
WJTV.com

Mississippi AG calls on President Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and 23 other state attorneys general wrote President Joe Biden a letter, opposing his announced plans to institute vaccine mandates. “Forcing Americans to be vaccinated or face job loss is the sort of heavy-handed, government-knows-best approach we have come...
JACKSON, MS
Raleigh News & Observer

Madison Cawthorn stokes another anti-mask school board spectacle

If it weren’t for the day of the week and the television emitting the voices of school board members, you could easily mistake Tuesday’s Johnston County school board meeting for a tailgate. Folks showed up to the parking lot of the Johnston County Schools office with lawn chairs and children...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
meaws.com

Madison Cawthorn’s openly gay challenger just released a damning new attack ad against him and, wow

One of Rep. Madison Cawthorn‘s Democratic challengers (who happens to be gay) just released a new attack ad against him and the Claws. Are. Out.Jasmine Beach-Ferrara was the first person to share her plans unseat the antigay Republican lawmaker in 2022 when she announced her candidacy last March, less than two months after he was sworn into office.“Some people will say, a gay woman who’s a Christian minister just can’t get elected in the South.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Trumpy Madison Cawthorn Tries to Tweet Past His GOP Challengers

In August, as Tropical Storm Fred unleashed record flooding across his western North Carolina district, 26-year-old freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn was doing what he does best: posting. Cawthorn’s presence on the MAGA-iest corners of social media is so prolific that it wasn’t until a few days after the storm—after he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segregation#Domestic Air Travel#Mandates#Modern Day#Madison Cawthorn Calls#Newsmax#Blm#Americans#Msnbc
audacy.com

NY lawmakers call on Biden to mandate COVID vaccination for air travel

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — Two local politicians are calling for airline companies to mandate that all passengers provide proof of vaccination in order to fly. City Council Health Committee Chair Mark Levine acknowledged that COVID-19 does not regularly spread inside airplanes, but said mandating the vaccine to fly can help reduce the spread in other ways.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
mediaite.com

Liz Cheney Says She ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Reelection: ‘A Vote Against Me’ Is A Vote For ‘Somebody Who’s Put Allegiance to Trump Above Allegiance to the Constitution’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who was ousted from House leadership over her criticism of former President Donald Trump, said she could “absolutely” win reelection during a Sunday interview with 60 Minutes. In polling from July, only 23% of Wyoming Republicans said they would vote for her — and another 53%...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Gov. Kristi Noem Reportedly ‘Summoned’ State Official to Her Office Days After Agency Moved to Reject Real Estate License for Daughter

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) personally “summoned” the head of a state agency to her office after the agency rejected her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser, the Associated Press reports. Kassidy Peters, who was then 26, would go on to obtain the license in question...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy