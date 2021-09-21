CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

ConocoPhillips Bets $23 Billion on U.S. Shale Oil as Rivals Retreat

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
oilandgas360.com

Oil will climb to $90 by year-end: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecast for global crude oil prices to reach $90 per barrel by the end of this year, up from $80, due to supply disruptions in the Gulf of Mexico and signs of strengthening demand. Brent crude, the international standard, climbed $1.39 at $79.48 per...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

WTI prices rally on US production constraints

Oil prices rally as supply and demand conflict with WTI up near to 2% on the day. WTI crude should see substantial CTA buying flow, supporting higher prices still. WTI is currently trading at $75.33 and is higher by 1.85% having travelled from a low of $73.96 to a high of $75.72 on the day so far. Today has marked the fifth straight day of gains.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Conocophillips#Oil Company#Conocophillips Bets#Reuters#Royal Dutch Shell#Concho Resources#Shell#Bp#Chevron#Exxon Mobil#European#Dutch
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a nearly 3-year high; natural-gas futures up 11%

Oil futures climbed Monday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost three years. Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, rallied back to their highest level since February 2014. "Both oil and natural gas are expected to continue higher in the months ahead as fundamentals decidedly favor the bulls right now, while momentum and technicals both point to higher prices in the near to medium term," said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. U.S. crude inventories have fallen sharply in recent weeks due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on energy operations in the Gulf Coast region. For natural gas,...
TRAFFIC
Street.Com

Goldman Sachs Sees Brent Crude Hitting $90 By Year-End

Goldman Sachs energy analysts have lifted their year-end Brent oil forecast to $90 from $80, citing the impact of Hurricane Ida. Brent recently traded at $79.58, up 2%. “Brent oil prices have reached new highs since October 2018, and we forecast that this rally will continue,” wrote Goldman analysts led by Damien Courvalin.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
InvestorPlace

7 Clean Energy Stocks Trading too Hot at the Moment

The current situation in clean energy stocks reminds several analysts of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. According to data from Morningstar, global inflows into clean energy exchange-traded funds (ETFs) jumped to $14.7 billion in the six months to the end of March, up from only $1.3 billion in the same period a year prior.
STOCKS
offshore-technology.com

ConocoPhillips looking to divest low-value oil acreage in US for $500m

ConocoPhillips has reportedly put up its conventional oil and gas properties in the US for sale to raise approximately $500m. The assets considered for sale include lower-value oil and gas producing properties in the Central Basin Platform (CBP) and Northern Shelf formations, covering west Texas and New Mexico. To manage...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Shell investors get surprise $7 billion payout on shale deal

Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders will get an unexpected $7 billion payout after the company promised to give them three quarters of the proceeds from the sale of Permian shale oil fields to ConocoPhillips. The cash pledge comes less than two months after Shell raised its dividend by almost 40...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips to acquire Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion

Houston-based ConocoPhillips plans to buy Royal Dutch Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion in one of the largest shale acquisitions since the pandemic-driven oil crash last year. The all-cash deal cements ConocoPhillips's position as a major player in the most prolific shale basin in the country, and represents a major...
HOUSTON, TX
Fortune

Shell to sell major U.S. shale operation to ConocoPhillips, accelerating its departure from fracking

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shell will sell its shale assets in Texas to ConocoPhillips in a $9.5 billion cash deal, the two companies announced Monday, in a sign that the Anglo-Dutch oil and gas giant is stripping assets as it comes under increasing pressure to cut its carbon emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Investor's Business Daily

ConocoPhillips Stock Earns 81 RS Rating As Oil Price Rise

One important metric to look for in a stock is an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating. ConocoPhillips stock now clears that threshold, with a jump from 78 to 81 Thursday. ConocoPhillips (COP) is working on a cup without handle with a 63.67 entry. See if it can break out in heavy trade.
STOCKS
jwnenergy.com

Oil investor Warwick buys $450 million of Texas shale assets

One of the biggest U.S. investors in oil and natural gas wells is buying $450 million worth of assets in the Texas Eagle Ford shale basin from a renowned energy family in Dallas. Warwick Investment Group LLC, which owns stakes in more than 5,000 oil and gas wells, said Wednesday...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy