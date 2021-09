Senate Republicans say they believe the nation's borrowing limit should be raised, and don't want the United States to default on its financial obligations — they just don't want any part in helping Democrats get it done. "This could not be simpler," the minority leader, Mitch McConnell, said on Thursday. If the Democrats "want to tax, borrow and spend historic sums of money without our input, they'll have to raise the debt limit without our help."

