US Sues to Stop Deal Between American Airlines and JetBlue

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in Boston and New York...

simpleflying.com

US DOJ Challenges American-JetBlue Northeast Alliance

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue over the Northeast Alliance (NEA). The bizarre lawsuit alleges antitrust violations over the two airlines consolidating operations under a Department of Transporation (DOT)-approved partnership. The government claims that the alliance will lead to reduced competition, counteracting competitive forces that have led to lower fares and higher quality services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Biden administration files antitrust lawsuit over American Airlines-JetBlue partnership

The Biden administration’s Justice Department has filed an antitrust lawsuit to challenge the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue that links the carriers’ operations tightly at four of the busiest airports in the Northeast, saying the tie-up will reduce competition and drive fares higher. The deal between American Airlines and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
12 News

Arizona joins antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue

PHOENIX — Arizona is teaming up with five other states to sue American Airlines and JetBlue Airlines for allegedly eliminating competition in the travel market. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced on Tuesday his office would be joining an antitrust lawsuit brought against the two airlines that accuses them of forming an "anti-competitive" business agreement.
ARIZONA STATE
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
