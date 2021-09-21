CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US Govt to Probe Zoom's $14.7B Five9 Deal for Natsec Risks

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom's $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9. In an August filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the Justice Department, which chairs the committee, said it would review the deal “to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States.” The Justice Department “believes that such risk may be raised by the foreign participation (including the foreign relationships and ownership) associated with the application.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe.

