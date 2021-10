Madison, Ill.- The Omaha men's golf team finished the Derek Dolenc invitational at SIUE in a tie for 12th place. The Mavericks shot a team score of 299 in the third round for a total of 902 through the 54-hole tournament. They finish tied with Chicago State in 12th place on the team leaderboard. UT-Martin finishes the invite on top with a score of 855. Finishing in second with 867 is Weber State, followed by New Orleans in third with 871.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO