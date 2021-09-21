CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diversify Your Portfolio with These 3 International Banks

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the continuing low-interest-rate environment and a potential slowdown in economic recovery in the United States, we think it could be wise to invest in quality foreign bank stocks to cash in on macroeconomic factors beyond the U.S. So, quality stocks Banco Santander (MC:SAN), UBS Group (UBS), and Barclays (LON:BARC) (BCS) could be solid additions to one’s portfolio now, given their fundamental strength. Let’s discuss.International banking stocks are a solid investment option when the domestic market reflects uncertainty. They help diversify one’s portfolio, given that local macroeconomic factors don’t necessarily influence their performance. They also present a wide range of opportunities that are unavailable to domestic bank stocks.

