Premier League

Liverpool cruise to 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich with Takumi Minamino netting twice either side of a Divock Origi header, as reserve keeper Caoimhin Kelleher makes vital penalty save

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrikey, he looks about 16, you might have heard mentioned around Carrow Road last night. That’s because he is, and Kaide Gordon displayed enough moments of class on his Liverpool debut to suggest Jurgen Klopp is on to a winner with this English teenager. At 16 years and 351 days,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

chatsports.com

Kaide Gordon, 16, WILL make his Liverpool debut in Carabao Cup tie at Norwich... with winger having made huge impression on staff in the summer after £1m move from Derby

Kaide Gordon will become one of the youngest players in Liverpool's history when he makes his debut in Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Norwich. Gordon, who is 16 years and 351 days old, is earmarked to get some minutes at Carrow Road, as Liverpool aim to progress in the competition that was once regarded as Anfield's property after they won it eight times. They last reached the final in 2016.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Mane reaches 100 goals for Liverpool in 3-0 win over Palace

LIVERPOOL, England — Sadio Mane scored for the ninth straight time against Crystal Palace and reached 100 goals for Liverpool to set his team on its way to a 3-0 win in the English Premier League on Saturday. The Senegal forward got to the milestone at Anfield by converting from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Lens eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Lens are eyeing Liverpool striker Divock Origi. Fichajes.net reports the French club are exploring the possibility of signing Origi in the coming months. Origi's current contract is due to run until 2024, and the report states that Lens are keeping tabs on developments over his future at Anfield. The 26-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Divock Origi
Harvey Elliott
Jurgen Klopp
Takumi Minamino
fourfourtwo.com

Carabao Cup wrap: Liverpool defeat Norwich, Man City hit Wycombe for six

Liverpool claimed a 3-0 win over Norwich City, while Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 6-0 victory over Wanderers to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Reds got off to a perfect start and took the lead as early as the fourth minute when Divock Origi headed down a corner into the path of Takumi Minamino, who slots the ball under the goalkeeper from five yards out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Divock Origi proves once again he has what it takes to be more than Liverpool's enigmatic hero

There were those who would willingly have commissioned a statue of Divock Origi after his Champions League heroics two years ago. Given how little he has contributed at Liverpool since, he could have saved the price of a sculptor by performing as a living monument during his many matches off, perched alongside that of Bill Shankly outside the Kop, thrilling passers-by with the occasional twitch of the right foot as if connecting with a quickly taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp assesses Liverpool's 3-0 win over Norwich City

Jürgen Klopp was left hugely satisfied as a much-changed Liverpool side beat Norwich City 3-0 at Carrow Road in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Takumi Minamino’s fourth-minute opener was followed by a Caoimhin Kelleher penalty save late in the first half, before Divock Origi glanced in the Reds’ second of the night early on in the second period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Liverpool#English
ESPN

Liverpool down Norwich City in Carabao Cup with Minamino double

Takumi Minamino scored twice in a Liverpool win over Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday night. Liverpool took an early lead at Carrow Road following a corner kick when Divock Origi's header fell to the feet of Minamino, who turned and beat Angus Gunn from close range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Norwich City vs. Liverpool: Carabao Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Liverpool travel to Carrow Road for the second time this season after recording a 3-0 victory over the Canaries to kick off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Television: Sky Sports Football (UK); beIN Sports 3 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Astro SuperSport MaXimo 1 (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Carabao Cup
Soccer
Premier League
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Norwich - Carabao Cup

Liverpool move from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup this week, taking on Norwich at Carrow Road on Tuesday night. The Reds moved second in the Premier League table at the weekend thanks to a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace and now face a cup game against a Norwich side in poor league form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Jurgen Klopp claims Takumi Minamino is in a ‘really good’ place after providing a brace in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Norwich and praises debutants Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton for their contribution

Jurgen Klopp believes Takumi Minamino is in a 'really good' place after scoring twice during Liverpool's 3-0 triumph over Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night. Minamino - who sustained a thigh injury earlier this month - marked his return to action with a goal in the opening four minutes of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Takumi Minamino strikes twice as slick Liverpool breeze past Norwich

Minamino scores with right-foot shots in each half. For Jurgen Klopp this was the ideal Carabao Cup night. It was not just the victory and the fact he could give a run out to fringe players, it was also that he could gift a trio of teenagers - Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton - their debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Norwich 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings | EFL Cup

Liverpool took on Premier League's 20th placed Norwich City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Liverpool are the most decorated winners in this competition, a record they share with Manchester City, the defending champions. As expected, an almost fully changed starting 11 was named by the Liverpool manager,...
NORWICH, NY

Comments / 0

