Liverpool cruise to 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Norwich with Takumi Minamino netting twice either side of a Divock Origi header, as reserve keeper Caoimhin Kelleher makes vital penalty save

There were those who would willingly have commissioned a statue of Divock Origi after his Champions League heroics two years ago. Given how little he has contributed at Liverpool since, he could have saved the price of a sculptor by performing as a living monument during his many matches off, perched alongside that of Bill Shankly outside the Kop, thrilling passers-by with the occasional twitch of the right foot as if connecting with a quickly taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO