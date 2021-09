HOUSTON - The Mayor of Houston has announced an investigation of himself. "I have no question with anybody vetting, scrutinizing any of these deals," said Sylvester Turner attempting to fend off allegations of wrongdoing lodged against him by Tom McCasland, the now-former Housing Director, who stunned City Council Tuesday by accusing his boss of authorizing a "charade of competitive bidding" only to award a $15 million affordable housing deal to a development group, which included the Mayor's former law partner.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO