From the bands to the crowds, Riot Fest 2021 was business as usual

In the wake of Chicago's full reopening, we're experiencing many places, pastimes and events again for the first time in more than a year. Throughout the year, Time Out Chicago editors will be chronicling their experiences returning to beloved haunts through a series we're calling Back At It. As we immerse ourselves in places and events that we once regularly frequented, we'll let you know what has changed, what's stayed the same and how you can get in on the fun.