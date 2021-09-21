Blacker Koyle, Arlene
HEYBURN—Arlene Blacker Koyle passed away peacefully at her home in Heyburn, Idaho, on September 19, 2021, at the age of 86. Arlene was born July 14, 1935, at her parents’ home in Rupert, Idaho, the first child born to Thomas Leroy Blacker and Hilda Mary Widdison Blacker. Arlene has two brothers, Leon Wendall Blacker (Judy) of Nampa, Idaho, and Royal J Blacker (Marilyn) of Springville, Utah; and three sisters, LaRae Thompson (Charles) of Clarkston, Washington, Louise Wilson (Fred) of Boise, Idaho, and Lola Jean Blacker (deceased).www.kmvt.com
Comments / 0