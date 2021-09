Microsoft has uncovered another piece of malware used by the attackers who were behind the SolarWinds software supply chain attack discovered in December. Security researchers have discovered numerous modules used by the attack group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium. The US and UK in April officially blamed the attack on the hacking unit of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), which are also known as APT29, Cozy Bear, and The Dukes.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO