NY Gov Hochul: Landmarks to be Lit to Celebrate ‘Born this Way Foundation’
Governor Hochul Announces State Landmarks to be Lit Purple, Blue, Red, Pink to Celebrate Born This Way Foundation’s #Bekind21 Campaign. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that eleven state landmarks will be lit purple, blue, red and pink on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in celebration of Born This Way Foundation’s annual #BeKind21 Campaign to build kinder, more connected communities that foster mental wellness.newyorkled.com
Comments / 0