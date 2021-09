With the help of a Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund award, Bank of Franklin has successfully created and implemented a new loan program that is getting Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) borrowers into homes. CDFI awards are given yearly through the United States Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institutions Fund, which was created to promote economic revitalization and community development through investment in banks and other qualified lenders that combine CDFI awards with private funds to have dramatic economic impact in LMI areas. Mississippi has more CDFI banks than any other state, and this is an example of the type of investments that the many CDFI banks around Mississippi make.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO