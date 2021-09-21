CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event returns in Pokémon GO, Jessie and James are back!

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie and James and Meowth are returning to the world of Pokémon GO soon (that’s right)! Debuting last December during the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event, the trio is returning along with Explorer Pikachu to celebrate the movie’s global release. While last year’s event starred Shiny Celebi, this time its Zarude who’ll get an extra special, limited-time Special Research story.

nintendowire.com

gamepur.com

The best moveset for Samurott in Pokémon Go

For those eager to check out Samurott on its Community Day in Pokémon Go, you’ll be excited to know that this previously lackluster Pokémon choice is about to receive some much-needed love. However, it’s still not the best choice, and it can’t carry a team, but if you use it in certain instances with the correct Pokémon combination, Samurott can do some solid work with its updated moveset.
NME

‘Pokémon GO’ celebrates its fifth anniversary with a community video

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Pokémon GO, Niantic has released a video collecting some of its most memorable moments. The video features footage from “Pokémon Trainers” all over the world, sharing their real-life experiences and achievements on camera. In the blog post accompanying the video, Niantic wrote, “No matter where your adventures take you, we’re all connected through the world of Pokémon GO.”
TVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle

Pokemon has been an important part of pop culture for well over 20 years. What many believed to be nothing more than a fad has gone on to be an internationally known franchise. Nearly 25 years after the world was introduced to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the Pokemon universe is still going strong. Now, Pokemon is about to add yet another title to its long list of projects. The animated movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be coming to Netflix soon and the official trailer has been released. If you’re a long-time Pokemon fan, this is definitely a movie you’ll want to add to your watch list. Even if you’ve been out of the Poke-loop for a while, the trailer might just make you want to tune in anyway. Keep reading to learn more about the trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.
gamepur.com

How to join Pokémon Go’s Fashion Week sweepstakes

Pokémon Go has announced a new competition that players can participate on social media during Fashion Week. Fashion Week is when the game releases specials outfits that players can gain to dress up certain Pokémon. This year’s Fashion Week is also debuting Furfrou, a Pokémon whose fur can be groomed to look in a variety of ways. A different version of Furfrou can be found in different parts of the world.
James
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Go - Gen 1 Pokémon list: Every Pokémon from Red, Blue, Green and Yellow's Kanto region

Gen 1 encompasses the original 151 Pokémon which can all be caught in Pokémon Go. All of the Gen 1 Pokémon hail from the Kanto region, which was the first region Pokémon fans ever visited in the Pokémon universe through Pokémon Red, Blue, Green and Yellow. Amongst its rank you can find a number of famous Pokémon, such as Eevee, Mewtwo, Ditto, Mew and, never to be forgotten, Pikachu.
Den of Geek

Could the New Pokémon TCG Live App Bring Retro Pokémon Cards Back?

Perhaps you may have heard but it’s a big year for the Pokémon franchise. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary for the pop culture behemoth and it’s come with plenty of pomp and circumstance. The Pokémon Company has collaborated with diverse entities like Katy Perry, Oreos, McDonalds, and more to honor nearly three decades of catching them all.
player.one

Pokémon GO to Welcome Zarude This October

The upcoming film Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle is scheduled for worldwide release on October 8. It won’t have a theatrical run but will be available on Netflix. The film takes place in the Forest of Okoya, a Pokémon paradise where outsiders are not allowed. Deep in this jungle lives a Koko, a human boy raised by the Mythical Pokémon Zarude. Because of this, Koko has grown up thinking he is a Pokémon. Learn more about the movie here.
nintendowire.com

Fan animated Donkey Kong Country: Curse of the Crystal Coconut short celebrates the TV show’s 25th anniversary

In 2020 and 2021, Nintendo has had a number of anniversaries to celebrate – Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Pokémon, Metroid, and more. Some franchises and/or characters haven’t received all-out celebratory bashes though. Look at Donkey Kong! This year is his 40th anniversary. Sure, when he debuted in 1981 in the titular arcade game Donkey Kong, he was a villain to Mario (before there was even a Super Mario Bros. series), but still. Where’s the love? While Nintendo hasn’t officially announced any special anniversary plans for Donkey Kong (yet), luckily there’s fan content and some behind-the-scene glimpses from those who’ve worked on the games (notably the pulled Stop ‘n’ Swop feature and original Donkey Kong Country “scribbles”).
Polygon

Pokémon Go Misunderstood Mischief Hoopa quest guide

Pokémon Go’s latest Special Research Task “Misunderstood Mischief” features the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa. In our Pokémon Go guide, we’ll list out the steps and rewards for doing the Hoopa quest, as well as tips to help you complete the quests. Hoopa actually unlocks fairly early in this quest line, but...
nintendowire.com

Castlevania Advance Collection box briefly appears on retailer website

UPDATE: Listings for Castlevania Advance Collection have also been spotted via the ESRB and Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee (as spotted by Gematsu), with the latter even including a game icon and confirming Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, and surprisingly the Super Nintendo’s Castlevania: Dracula X.
nintendowire.com

Super Mario movie coming December 21st, 2022, main cast revealed

Shigeru Miyamoto briefly took over today’s Nintendo Direct to make an announcement on his non-theme park pet project. The Super Mario Bros. animated film, coming from Nintendo and Illumination, has received both a release date and its main cast. The movie will arrive during Holiday 2022, with only North America...
nintendowire.com

Animal Crossing Series 5 amiibo cards announced and coming soon

Animal Crossing fans got a taste of things to come via confirmation of The Roost and an upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct. Outside the Direct, though, another announcement is about to make waves for New Horizons players and collectors alike. Animal Crossing amiibo card Series 5 is coming. No...
NME

‘Pokémon GO’ adds mythical pokémon Zarude

A new mythical Pokémon is coming to Pokémon GO on October 1 to celebrate the upcoming film, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Zarude, the mythical Dark/Grass Pokémon introduced in Sword and Shield, is heading to Pokémon GO. Trainers will be able to obtain the mythical beast by completing a new Special Research task.
Mercury News

‘Pokemon Go’ analysis: Zarude and shiny Rufflet are the big catches for ‘Secrets of the Jungle’ event

Technically, we’re still in the middle of September but that hasn’t stopped Niantic from giving “Pokekmon Go” players a glimpse of what’s happening in October. The first event out of the gate is tied to “Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle,” which comes out worldwide on Netflix after being released in theaters in 2020. It’s going to be a big one.
Nintendo Life

Pokémon GO Will Receive A Fix For Players Unable To Evolve Inkay

Earlier this month, Inkay and its evolution Malamar were introduced into Pokémon GO for the first time and in a nice touch, the Pokémon's quirky evolution method seen in the mainline games has been carried over, too. Unfortunately, though, the evolution is impossible to pull off for some players, causing Niantic to announce an upcoming fix.
