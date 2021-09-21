Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event returns in Pokémon GO, Jessie and James are back!
Jessie and James and Meowth are returning to the world of Pokémon GO soon (that’s right)! Debuting last December during the Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event, the trio is returning along with Explorer Pikachu to celebrate the movie’s global release. While last year’s event starred Shiny Celebi, this time its Zarude who’ll get an extra special, limited-time Special Research story.nintendowire.com
