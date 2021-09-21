Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle event returns in Pokémon GO, Jessie and James are back!

Pokemon has been an important part of pop culture for well over 20 years. What many believed to be nothing more than a fad has gone on to be an internationally known franchise. Nearly 25 years after the world was introduced to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, the Pokemon universe is still going strong. Now, Pokemon is about to add yet another title to its long list of projects. The animated movie Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will be coming to Netflix soon and the official trailer has been released. If you’re a long-time Pokemon fan, this is definitely a movie you’ll want to add to your watch list. Even if you’ve been out of the Poke-loop for a while, the trailer might just make you want to tune in anyway. Keep reading to learn more about the trailer for Pokemon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle.

