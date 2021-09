Data unveils the trends around the consumerization of software buying and the rapidly evolving profile of the software buyer. A new study from G2, the largest software marketplace used by more than 60M software buyers annually, reveals that faster decision making, credit card transactions instead of negotiated contracts, and the near-ubiquitous use of peer review sites are all part of the new normal in enterprise software purchasing, which increasingly resembles B2C buying behavior. G2’s Software Buyer Behavior Survey found that 55% of buyers need less than 3 months to make a decision on a software purchase of $20,000 or more. And 85% of all decisions are made in under six months, a sign of accelerated technology adoption, shorter buying cycles, and a shift away from traditional resources.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO