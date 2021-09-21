Family Guy PSA Teaches Peter How the COVID-19 Vaccine Works — Watch
Three of Family Guy‘s most beloved characters (plus Dr. Hartman) are coming together to highlight the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new PSA released on Tuesday finds Brian and Stewie traveling inside Peter’s body to explain how the vaccine works to combat the virus, as well as to alleviate any of his preexisting concerns. Also, shocker: the virus looks a lot like a certain member of the Griffin family. Let’s say her name rhymes with Shmeg.www.aol.com
Comments / 0