CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Family Guy PSA Teaches Peter How the COVID-19 Vaccine Works — Watch

By Andy Swift
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of Family Guy‘s most beloved characters (plus Dr. Hartman) are coming together to highlight the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. A new PSA released on Tuesday finds Brian and Stewie traveling inside Peter’s body to explain how the vaccine works to combat the virus, as well as to alleviate any of his preexisting concerns. Also, shocker: the virus looks a lot like a certain member of the Griffin family. Let’s say her name rhymes with Shmeg.

www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Family Guy gets serious: Usually irreverent show joins the vaccine drive with three-minute COVID vaccine PSA

A new animated PSA detailing the COVID-19 vaccine shot and why it is important to get one is based on the popular - and famously irreverent - series Family Guy. The three-minute video, produced by series creator Seth McFarlane and the show's writers, features beloved characters Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Dr. Hartman and family dog Brian explaining the vaccine and why it is necessary.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Macfarlane
Person
Alec Sulkin
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘Family Guy’ Season 20: Premiere date, time, channel, stream for free

“Family Guy” Season 20 premieres on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 26, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu + Live TV (free trial). The animated sitcom, created by Seth MacFarlane, features a middle-class American family, their talking dog and their hysterical hijinks. The show is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, and centers on dark humor and references to current events.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Family Guy: Season 19 Ratings

There’s no need to wonder if Family Guy will be cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season 20 (2022-23). How long will the Griffins stay on FOX? Stay tuned. An animated comedy series, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ravi Patel To Recur In Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Fox’s ‘Monarch’ Taps Adam Croasdell As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Patel (Wonder Woman 1984) will join the cast of Showtime’s upcoming drama Three Women. He will appear opposite stars Shailene Woodley, DeWanda Wise and Betty Gilpin. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psa#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#Fox Entertainment#The Ad Council#Americans
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was 'Fired' From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget's podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.
THEATER & DANCE
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
The Independent

Gabby Petito: News anchor suspended for raising ‘missing white woman syndrome’ during coverage

An Emmy Award-winning news anchor has been suspended indefinitely after telling bosses he wanted to discuss “missing white woman syndrome” during coverage of Gabby Petito.Frank Somerville, 63, was suspended by KTUV in Oakland after arguing with station news director about adding a “brief tagline” about how missing persons cases involving white women tend to attract far greater coverage than those of indigenous and Black people.According to the Mercury News, Mr Somerville wanted to bring attention to the vast amount of coverage Ms Petito’s disappearance and death has gained.He was reportedly told by his boss Amber Eikel that it would...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy