Ithaca, NY

Planning Board approves 321-unit apartment complex on E State Street

By Tanner Harding
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, NY -- It’s official — the Planning Board has approved the apartment building at 401 E State St. after calling a special meeting to vote on it on Sept. 14. The project received preliminary site plan approval at the July 27 meeting, but it stalled at the Aug. 24 meeting. Developer Jeff Githens had been anticipating final site plan approval last month, but the board was operating at a bare quorum of four, which meant the project would need unanimous approval to move forward. However, board member Elisabete Godden was clear that she didn’t think the concerns she had voiced from the beginning of the project a year ago had been properly addressed and that she would not be able to vote in favor of it.

