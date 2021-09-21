Mayorkas pressed on land border closure with Canada
By Suzanne Monyak, CQ-Roll Call
WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dodged questions from senators Tuesday about the criteria used to justify keeping the nation’s northern land border closed to fully vaccinated Canadians, hours after the U.S. renewed its border restrictions for another month. Testifying on “threats to the homeland” before the Senate Homeland...
As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program. People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management. Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation. “I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.
By now, the crisis at the U.S. southern border appears not merely incompetent, but downright sinister. Judging from the performance of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on today’s Fox News Sunday, the Biden administration is far more enthusiastic about admitting illegal immigrants than it is about keeping them out. Host Chris Wallace asked Mayorkas a series of highly pertinent questions that Mayorkas essentially dodged. A number of other questions also raise themselves.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday that the “rate of illness” among illegal immigrants who have arrived at the US-Mexico border in recent months is “approximately 20 percent” — days after admitting that thousands of Haitian migrants who set up a temporary encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas were not tested for COVID-19.
(KNSI) — Two local congressional representatives and another from northern Minnesota have sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security asking for an immediate report for a plan to put new border procedures into place once they are reopened. Sixth District Congressman Tom Emmer, Seventh District Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach,...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
WEST PALM BEACH — Outraged by recent images of horse-mounted U.S. border police chasing down desperate Haitians trying to enter the country, dozens of people rallied Saturday morning in West Palm Beach to demand justice for the migrants, accountability for the border agents and action from President Joe Biden. “Biden,...
Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, has admitted that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants previously detained at Texas’ Del Rio bridge had been freed on the improbable condition that they appear in court. Mayorkas was asked on ‘Fox News Sunday’ by presenter Chris Wallace how many of the thousands of...
WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday that the Biden administration won't build walls on the border despite an increase in crossings. "We have seen large numbers of individuals encountered at our border making a claim for asylum, for humanitarian relief," Mayorkas said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday," adding that it's nothing new and spans several administrations. "It is the policy of this administration [that] we do not agree with a building of the wall."
PLATTSBURGH, NY — The U.S. said Monday it will soften air travel restrictions for vaccinated individuals this fall, but further tightened its grip on land travel, extending restrictions at Can-Am ports for the 18th consecutive month and leaving officials enraged and perplexed once again. "I've run out of words," Clinton...
FIRST ON FOX: The acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) told staff in an email Friday that he is "shocked" by images that show Border Patrol agents on horseback blocked Haitian migrants in Del Rio – just hours after President Biden repeated a false claim that the images show migrants being "whipped" and promised to make them "pay."
Almost all of the mostly Haitian migrants who had gathered on both sides of the US-Mexico border have left their makeshift camps, ending a standoff that had provoked a major border crisis for the Biden administration. Just hours beforehand the United States had announced that the last of the migrants who were camping illegally under a bridge on the Texas side of the border had either left or been removed.
President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says no migrants remained Friday at the Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 people, most of them Haitians, had converged just days earlier seeking asylum. (Sept. 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP...
A Texas Republican—whose district encompasses Del Rio—accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of trying to ‘bulls—t’ him during a conference call earlier this week on the conditions at the border, according to a report. "No, don’t tell me, ‘Everything’s under control.’ It’s not under control. Because, like, I know it’s...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas discusses the recent resignation of the US Special Envoy to Haiti and the current migration crisis due to a surge of Haitian migrants on the southern borderSept. 23, 2021.
For two summers, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Canadian citizens Penina Elbaz and David Schwartzman from visiting their home in Vermont, despite its location just 15 minutes from the U.S.-Canada border. The land border reopened Aug. 9 to vaccinated American citizens visiting Canada, but remains closed to Canadians who want...
