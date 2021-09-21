CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Unseeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open on Tuesday.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled with her serve, dropping it three times in each set in the first meeting between the two players on the circuit.

Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan saved a match point before rallying from a set down to beat China’s Zhang Shuai 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Putintseva won in 3 hours, 24 minutes to set up a second-round match against top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 7-6 (3), 6-1. Her next opponent is Tereza Martincova, who beat Katerina Siniakova 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7) in an all-Czech wild card match that also lasted more than 3 hours.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

olympics.com

Sania Mirza enters semi-finals at Ostrava Open tennis

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza moved into the semi-finals of the women’s doubles of the Ostrava Open 2021 in the Czech Republic on Friday. Partnering with the reigning US Open women’s doubles champion Zhang Shuai of China, the Indo-Chinese duo beat Lidziya Marozava of Belarus and Kazakhastan’s Anna Danilina 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in their quarter-final. The match lasted one hour and 12 minutes.
TENNIS
newyorkcitynews.net

Sania Mirza-Zhang Shuai bag Ostrava Open doubles title

Ostrava [Czech Republic], September 26 (ANI): Indian ace tennis star Sania Mirza bagged women's doubles title of Ostrava Open 2021 with her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai in the Czech Republic on Sunday. Sania Mirza and Zhang Shuai defeated USA's Kaitlyn Christian and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand 6-3, 6-2 in...
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

World No. 1 Ash Barty withdraws from 2021 BNP Paribas Open

The world's top-ranked women's tennis player will not be at Indian Wells next week. Ash Barty has withdrawn from the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, tournament officials announced on Monday. Another star is out at this year’s BNP. More tonight on @KESQ in sports. https://t.co/47wjiink1l— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) September 27, 2021 There has The post World No. 1 Ash Barty withdraws from 2021 BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu awarded wild card into BNP Paribas Open

Reigning US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wild card into the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 28, 2021 The BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden starts on Oct. The post 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu awarded wild card into BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
The Independent

Emma Raducanu to return to action in California next week after wild card to Indian Wells

US Open champion Emma Raducanu will make her return to the tennis tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells next week.The 18-year-old had been mulling over where to make her first appearance since her stunning New York victory and news came on Tuesday evening that she has been given a wild card into the prestigious event.The California tournament, which begins next Wednesday and is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour, is normally held in March but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa—...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over AmericanDenis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

