Exploring the Link Between Gaming and Music

Video games and music have one of the strongest links of all modern forms of media and entertainment. While the business impacts are obvious to most people, what really makes them partner up is that they are both seen as outsiders. Throughout the history of both music and gaming, they have been blamed for the ills of society and not given the same respect that literature and theatre command. This is partly why the two industries often gravitate towards each other. We’ve taken a look at some of the biggest connections between gaming and music.