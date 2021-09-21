CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring the Link Between Gaming and Music

By Robert Pasbani
Cover picture for the articleVideo games and music have one of the strongest links of all modern forms of media and entertainment. While the business impacts are obvious to most people, what really makes them partner up is that they are both seen as outsiders. Throughout the history of both music and gaming, they have been blamed for the ills of society and not given the same respect that literature and theatre command. This is partly why the two industries often gravitate towards each other. We’ve taken a look at some of the biggest connections between gaming and music.

Brief history of music in gaming

Once a mere afterthought, video game music is now an industry in its own right. Let’s take a look at how things have changed over time. Computer games have evolved greatly since the first titles were released in the early 1970s. As technology improves, gamers are treated to increasingly impressive graphics and ever more complex storylines. The same is true of video game soundtracks. Once a mere afterthought, in-game music is now a booming industry in its own right. Let’s take a look at how things have changed over time.
Metal Music Inspires Gaming

Ever since humans started creating music, we haven’t been able to live without it. Music is used for many purposes; it can make us move, relax, scream or cry and it can significantly influence the atmosphere. That’s why movies, video games, and other industries heavily rely on music to set a mood and manipulate emotions out of people to help connect them to what is happening on the screen. Even horror movies become normal and funny when you simply turn off the sound.
