Testimony: Mount Carmel doctor ignored signs of addiction, kept prescribing opioids

WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Raymond Kraynak did not update a patient’s file for 10 years and ignored signs the woman was abusing opioids, according to testimony from a pain medicine specialist on Tuesday.

Another patient the now suspended Mount Carmel doctor was seeing was prescribed Hydrocodone even though he put her on his "do not see" list, according to pain medicine specialist Dr. Stephen Thomas, of Pain and Disability Management Consultant PC, of Pittsburgh.

Thomas testified for almost five hours Monday and another four hours Wednesday in federal court, in Williamsport, in the Kraynak's trial on illegal dispensing and distribution of drugs, including instances involving the death of patients.

Thomas detailed findings of his review of the files of Kraynak patients who died due to fatal opioid overdoses during his testimony.

Notes on the first visit by Rosalie Carls, 43, of Frackville, to Kraynak's office in 2005 were written in her file, but that file was not updated again until 2015, just prior to her death, according to testimony.

Carls had a prescription written to her for oxycodone in May 2015, even though her file contained records from other doctors saying she was abusing the medications.

She died days later and, according to testimony from Thomas, records from the state attorney general’s office showed her last prescription was filled after she had already died.

“A decade went by without a single mark in her chart,” Thomas told the jury. “We don’t even know why she was getting this medication. A decade of silence is not part of the practice of medicine.”

Kraynak sat at the defense tables with his attorneys, public defenders, Tom Thornton and Gerald Lord, looking at the hundreds of documents displayed to the jury and taking notes.

Kraynak often leaned in to speak to his attorneys while Thomas testified.

Thomas testified that 56-year old Debra Horan, of Elysburg, would still be alive if Kraynak would not have prescribed her opioids even after he read documents sent to his practice from other doctors saying Horan’s family believed she was abusing the pills.

Horan died in February 2015, according to testimony. The cause of death was an overdose on oxycodone.

“Despite knowing this history Dr. Kraynak continued to prescribe the medication,” Thomas testified.

Mary Anne Langton, of Northumberland County, who died in October 2014, was prescribed hydrocodone even though Kryanak himself put the woman on a “boot list,” according to testimony. A boot list is for doctors who decide they are not going to see a patient for one reason or another.

Langton was placed on the list as a document was presented to the jury which showed Kraynak said he was not going to see her anymore.

That didn’t happen and Kryanak continued to fill prescriptions, including one on Oct. 15, 2014, just five days before the woman was found dead, Thomas said. The cause of death was an overdose with Hydrocodone, according to testimony.

“There was no medical reasoning for this prescription,” Thomas testified. “There isn’t a single note as to why Dr. Kraynak was seeing this patient or an explanation as to whether or not he addressed the issues the woman was having when he decided to not see the patient anymore.”

The records for Jessica Slaby, of Kulpmont, who died in July 2016, were provided to Dr. Kraynak when she became his patient. They showed she was suspected of intravenous drug use, Thomas testified.

Slaby visited the emergency room on different occasions and on one of those, the doctor who treated her wrote in her records all indications showed the woman was using intravenous drugs, testimony showed.

Kraynak continued to prescribe the woman opioids even though he had her file and knowing just four months earlier drug enforcement agents seized his files at his practices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin.

Thomas, who has provided expertise on pain medicine for the U.S. Attorney's Office, the state Attorney General's Office, the FBI, the Department of Justice and Medicaid fraud, analyzed 50 files of Kraynak's patients, focusing on 12 patients who died of overdoses. He reviewed those files over four months in 2017.

Thomas said a doctor should always review their procedures when patients die unexpectedly to determine whether anything medically could have been done or changed. But nothing changed in Kraynak's office, he said.

He testified that Kraynak had a pattern of inappropriate prescribing practices that were not for legitimate medical purposes. Many of the doctor's decisions did not make sense or were not documented in the medical record, Thomas said.

Federal agents arrested the now-suspended Mount Carmel doctor on Dec. 21, 2017. Kraynak, 64, was charged with 12 counts of illegal distribution or dispensing, five counts of illegal distribution or dispensing resulting in death and two counts of maintaining a drug-involved premises for his offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin. The prescription practices resulted in the death of five people, authorities said.

The indictment states Kraynak allegedly prescribed more than six million opioids, such as Oxycontin, Vicodin and fentanyl, between May 2012 and July 2017. Prosecutors seek to hold him responsible for the overdose deaths of five patients that occurred between October 2013 and May 2015. No doctor in all of Pennsylvania prescribed more doses of opioids in the 19 months leading into July 2017 than Kraynak’s 2,792,490.

Kraynak’s records were incomplete — "the worst" that Thomas said he has ever seen, he testified.

Kraynak is free on $500,000 unsecured bail. His medical license is suspended indefinitely by the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine until the conclusion of the criminal case, according to the Department of State.

The trial continues at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The four-week trial is anticipated to end next week. The case will not be heard on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.