Everything Matt Campbell said before Iowa State's Big 12 opener
Iowa State will hit the road again this week to open Big 12 play with a game against Baylor. The Cyclones enter their first Big 12 contest of the year with a 2-1 record and are coming off the back of a blowout win over UNLV. Baylor, on the other hand, is coming off a dominant win over Kansas in its own Big 12 opener. Iowa State will look to make it back-to-back seasons with Big 12 road wins to start the conference slate. To preview the game and discuss the latest with the Iowa State program, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell met with the media on Tuesday. Here's everything Campbell said during his media availability...247sports.com
Comments / 0