Everything Matt Campbell said before Iowa State's Big 12 opener

Texas A&M's defense was supposed to be an elite unit in 2021 and it has been in terms of keeping opponents off of the scoreboard, allowing just 37 points and becoming much better versus the pass than it was a year ago with an improved pass rush and secondary. At the same time, the interior run defense has been in free fall. Moreover, the defense has gotten off to less than stellar starts which (when combined with a struggling offense) means that A&M has had to try to dig its way out of holes in its two Power 5 games and has no margin for error.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 49 MINUTES AGO