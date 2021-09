The company we keep tells others a lot about who we are, and the same can be said about sports teams. The Miami Dolphins are a middle-of-the-pack franchise that happens to be a bottom-dweller in too many important statistical categories on offense and defense following last Sunday’s 31-28 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, and heading into this Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, which wraps up the first quarter of the season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO