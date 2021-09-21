CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders: Recapping the AFC West in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are currently in first place in the AFC West, and here, we recap all the division action from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers all beat their respective opponents in Week 1 to match the NFC West as the only division to have all four teams win. The Raiders, Chiefs, and Chargers all beat playoff teams, while the Broncos dismantled the ever-struggling New York Giants.

