Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons saves the day after position switch

It's been a brutal past several days for the Dallas Cowboys following the regular season opener. Their loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn't, in and of itself, the end of the world -- given how lights out two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott played in his return to football and how scathingly close that put them to shocking the world in Week 1. But since that contest, they've gotten round after round of bad news, and the latest is a doozy that centers on All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO