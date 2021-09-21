CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys 2021 rookie report: Micah Parsons saves the day after position switch

Cover picture for the articleMost teams’ rookie classes are headlined by their first pick, and that’s certainly looking to be the trend for this year’s Cowboys. Micah Parsons obviously has the trust of Dan Quinn; the rookie wore the green dot on his helmet in his NFL debut against Tom Brady, and a week later he was taking the majority of his snaps as an edge rusher in an attempt to replace the injured DeMarcus Lawrence.

