Raiders September news tracker

By Silver And Black Pride
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:21 a.m.: This is going to be good. 1:49 p.m.: Carl Nassib, a hero in Monday night’s win, practiced Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Also, defensive tackle Darius Philon was added to the injury report. 11:37 a.m.: Nothing much appeared to change at Raiders’ practice Thursday. It looks like Yannick...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Old-fashioned good news, bad news from the Las Vegas Raiders’ injury report ahead of their Week Two matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue will play with his hamstring injury, but Josh Jacobs’ toe and ankle injuries will hold him out of action.
talesbuzz.com

Every NFL Sunday brings with it a unique set of circumstances. Sometimes there are a bunch of injuries, leading to a seemingly endless supply of potential waiver moves. Other times, there are minimal injuries and even fewer interesting breakouts. It’s not difficult to figure out what type of Sunday just passed after a quick glance at our top Week 4 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. Of course, the biggest fantasy football news (and potential pickup) happened earlier in the week when Christian McCaffrey injured his hamstring, opening the door for handcuff Chuba Hubbard to take over. But heading into the two remaining prime-time games on Sunday, we haven’t added a lot of substance to the waiver wire. Zack Moss and Peyton Barber made some waves among RBs, while Hunter Renfrow, Emmanuel Sanders, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Conklin, and Kendrick Bourne seemingly broke out among pass-catchers. Overall, though, it’s looking much more like a “free agent” week than a “waivers” week.
silverandblackpride.com

Derek Carr is back in the game and currently leading the Raiders’ offense down the field to start the fourth quarter. His ankle is taped up but hasn’t seemed to bother him on his first few drives since returning. After Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass...
silverandblackpride.com

Less than 24 hours after their huge road victory in Pittsburgh, the Las Vegas Raiders made a roster transaction. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Raiders are cutting veteran cornerback, Nevin Lawson. The move comes the day after Lawson’s two-game suspension was up and comes as no surprise....
The Spun

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
GOBankingRates

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
The Spun

Despite being under the weather on Monday night, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs suited up for his team and turned in a gutsy performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Jacobs, who was downgraded to questionable just a day before kickoff, had 10 carries for 34 rushing yards and two...
ClutchPoints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their title retention drive on a winning note after beating the Dallas Cowboys in nail-biting fashion on Thursday, 31-29. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had to pull out all the tricks in the dying minutes to escape the gritty Cowboys, who were led by the comebacking Dak Prescott. Tom Brady was once again masterful for the defending champions, with Leonard Fournette, Antonio Brown, and Ryan Succop, who made the game-winning field goal, also providing key contributions.
The Spun

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
The Spun

Just a few days ago, the Carolina Panthers kept their undefeated season alive with a win dominant victory over the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that win came with a significant cost. Star running back Christian McCaffrey suffered a hamstring injury and first-round corner Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot. Thankfully, the...
