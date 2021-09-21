Check Out the Trailer for the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE – In Theaters November 12th and On Demand and Digital November 16th
Saban Films will release the Sci-Fi/Thriller MULTIVERSE In Theaters November 12, 2021 and On Demand and Digital November 16, 2021. Colleagues Loretta, Danny, Amy and Gerry are on the verge of an amazing breakthrough in quantum physics when tragedy strikes. Racing to complete the experiment, Loretta dies in a fiery car accident. Five months later, as the trio struggle to move on with their lives and the work they'd started, Loretta returns. She's full of energy, enthusiasm, seemingly unaware she's been gone for months. Are the friends losing their collective minds or has something remarkable happened? Soon, each of them comes face to face with their dead ringer. Professional rivalries and personal relationships surface and the friends realize only one version of them can exist in our reality. A violent correction is necessary to maintain order.
