EA Finally Complete Purchase Of Mobile Developer Playdemic

By Sean Donnelly
cogconnected.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past couple of years, EA have been consistently widening their reach by buying up more and more smaller developers – from Canadian-based Metalhead Software to the racing game superstars Codemasters. A while ago we heard that they were buying up the mobile dev studio Playdemic, best known for their work on the award-winning golfing game Golf Clash – and now, EA have announced that the acquisition is complete.

