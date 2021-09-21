EA Finally Complete Purchase Of Mobile Developer Playdemic
For the past couple of years, EA have been consistently widening their reach by buying up more and more smaller developers – from Canadian-based Metalhead Software to the racing game superstars Codemasters. A while ago we heard that they were buying up the mobile dev studio Playdemic, best known for their work on the award-winning golfing game Golf Clash – and now, EA have announced that the acquisition is complete.cogconnected.com
Comments / 0