Sea of Thieves Season 4 starts next week on September 23rd, as confirmed with a new teaser trailer for the season. "Can you hear it?" The narrator asks. "Calling to you... a forgotten world of adventure. A kingdom of riches, beyond compare. It waits for you beneath the waves." There's not too much else to glean from this trailer, which is less than a minute long, but since there's only a week to go until Season 4 starts, we can hope for a more detailed breakdown from Rare closer to the time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO