Austin, TX

Three Ways Austin’s Keeping its Green Spaces Blossoming

By Emma Schkloven
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcres of greenery provide mini oases from Austin’s ever-increasing sprawl. But construction compacts soil, leading to erosion and contamination, among other unpleasantness. While no local conservation programs specifically target soil, says Matt McCaw of Austin Parks and Rec, holistic management of our natural resources “is, in the course of events, going to improve soil health.” Prescribed burns and native seeding—used to restore grassland—also bring nutrients back to our dirt, feeding everything in it.

