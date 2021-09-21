Accenture Announced Its Intent to Acquire Experity

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.

