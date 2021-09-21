Accenture Announced Its Intent to Acquire Experity
Dublin-based Accenture is working to acquire Experity, a leading provider of cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions in Brazil. Accelerated by the pandemic, Brazil's e-commerce spending has reached historic levels -- nearly $10 billion in the first six months of the year, pressuring many brands to drastically rethink their approach to commerce. According to Experity, marrying their company's expertise with Accenture Interactive's global scale and capabilities will enhance the company's ability to deliver seamless commerce experiences.www.cmswire.com
