SAN ANGELO – As the pandemic continues impacting the U.S. workforce, the latest reports show nearly all nursing homes are facing a workforce crisis. According to the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, the latest reports show 86 percent of nursing homes and 77 percent of assisted living providers are facing worker shortages. A survey conducted of these facilities showed the employee crisis has "gotten worse over the last three months." Employers are pointing to the lack of qualified candidates and elevated unemployment benefits as the "biggest…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO