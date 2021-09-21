Noblesville mayor previews several new projects at annual State of the City address

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen was quick to tell the State of the City audience that if they wanted the city to play it safe, they hired the wrong man for the job. Jensen made the comment prior to detailing many wins for the city in 2020 and 2021, as well as detailing several developments to come at the Sept. 21 event at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. The presentation focused on Jensen’s four key pillars: infrastructure investment, economic development and workforce, public safety investments and protecting and enhancing the city’s downtown.