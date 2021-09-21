CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Noblesville, IN

Noblesville mayor previews several new projects at annual State of the City address

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoblesville Mayor Chris Jensen was quick to tell the State of the City audience that if they wanted the city to play it safe, they hired the wrong man for the job. Jensen made the comment prior to detailing many wins for the city in 2020 and 2021, as well as detailing several developments to come at the Sept. 21 event at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville. The presentation focused on Jensen’s four key pillars: infrastructure investment, economic development and workforce, public safety investments and protecting and enhancing the city’s downtown.

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Ex-diplomat Kishida wins Japan party vote, to become new PM

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the governing party’s leadership election on Wednesday and is set to become the next prime minister, facing the tasks of reviving a pandemic-hit economy and ensuring a strong alliance with Washington to counter growing regional security risks. Kishida replaces outgoing...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Noblesville, IN
Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Carmel, IN
City
Noblesville, IN
State
Indiana State
County
Hamilton County, IN
Hamilton County, IN
Government
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Capital Gazette gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole for newsroom rampage that killed 5

A man who killed five people at a newspaper in Maryland was sentenced on Tuesday to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole. Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs ordered the sentence for Jarrod Ramos, whom a jury previously found criminally responsible for killing Wendi Winters, John McNamera, Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith with a shotgun at the Capital Gazette's office in June 2018.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jensen
CBS News

Senate prepares to move on bill to prevent government shutdown

Washington — The Senate is preparing to take up a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies operating through December 3, but leaves unaddressed the looming deadline for when the U.S. is projected to exhaust its borrowing authority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats are introducing a stopgap...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy