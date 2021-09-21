2021 Cheat Sheet: Canadian Horror Films for a Frightful Halloween

Cats, quirk and Cumberbatch! Let the internet rejoice for Amazon Prime has finally released the first trailer for their upcoming feature The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The turn-of-the-century biopic, which marks the feature debut of director Will Sharpe, tracks the life of eccentric British illustrator Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch)—best known for his timeless, playful and colourful cat drawings. The troubled artist changed the public perception of cats in Britain and even helped popularize felines as house pets, as opposed to jobbing mouse catchers. Though Wain’s art was often simple and charming, his personal life was far more complicated and often marked with great sadness. But at the centre of everything is his love of the family’s governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy) and his quest to uncover the “electrical” essence at the heart of existence.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO