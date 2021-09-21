CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

2021 Cheat Sheet: Canadian Horror Films for a Frightful Halloween

By Ard Vertizman
thatshelf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is quickly approaching and with it comes the search for the best horror films to ensure that the evening is full of chills and suitably creepy monsters. While there are many excellent films from all around the world, we think that some of the best are from right here at home! This list is all about showcasing some of the best of Canadian horror. From low-budget flicks to major productions and everything in between, we have something for everyone.

thatshelf.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Was The First Horror Film?

Tales of horror have been with us for centuries. Folklore, religion, and ancient traditions left us metaphors and fables to explain the fears and realities of everyday existence. While some have been lost, others have endured in societies across the world. They left countless horrific entities in our books, movies, and, occasionally, our wardrobes. Whether a demon, witch, vampire, werewolf, or ghost, every personification of horror plays on different fears. Some of those have enjoyed particular peaks of popularity.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Want to Be “Killed” by Michael Myers? Here’s Your Chance!

I know we’ve all dreamed of being killed by an iconic slasher on screen, but what if you could win the opportunity to be “killed” by Michael Myers on the set of your own Hollywood production?. Universal Pictures wants you to enter for your chance to win a trip for...
RETAIL
Deadline

Saban Films To Acquire Alejandro Hidalgo’s Horror Drama ‘The Exorcism Of God’ Ahead Of Fantastic Fest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films is finalizing a deal to acquire The Exorcism of God, a horror drama from Alejandro Hidalgo (The House at the End of Time), which is set to premiere today at Fantastic Fest. The company will handle the film’s distribution in the U.S., as well as in Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland and South Africa, with XYZ Films continuing to oversee international sales in other territories. The feature, set in an isolated Mexican town, follows Father Peter Williams (Will Beinbrink), an American exorcist who becomes possessed by the Devil, subsequently committing a terrible sacrilege. 18 years later, the consequences of his sin come...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
David Cronenberg
Variety

The Spookiest Horror Movies to Stream on Paramount Plus This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season is upon us, meaning it’s officially time to indulge in all your bloody and gory cravings. And what better way to induce some much-desired fear than with a spine-tingling horror movie? There’s no shortage of thrilling and creepy films for horror buffs to binge through the month of October, and luckily streamers such as Paramount Plus make it easier than ever to stream...
MOVIES
horrornews.net

The Best Canadian Horror Movies of All Time

Canada has a great television and film industry; while it may pale in comparison to Hollywood, the snowy north produces some of the greatest horror movies. The horror genre is a staple of film and it has been for decades. While Canada is known throughout the world for its breathtaking...
MOVIES
beverlypress.com

Halloween Horror Nights opens at Universal Studios

“Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood is back with a vengeance, screaming onto the scene opening night to deliver Southern California’s most and immersive Halloween experience to guests. Featuring seven intense mazes, the return of its iconic Terror Tram, nightmarish scare zones and the award-winning hip hop dance crew, Jabbawockeez, “Halloween Horror Nights” continues on select nights through Sunday, Oct. 31. With the scariest experiecnes yet, like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” and “The Exorcist,” the scenes will thoroughly scare and amaze visitors. Tickets are available to purchase at hollywood.halloweenhorrornights.com. 100 Universal City Plaza, (800)864-8377.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA
worldofreel.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Leaks Online …

This looks glorious. A dash of “Punch Drunk Love” mixed in with the character mosaic of “Boogie Nights.”. This is obviously an inferior quality screen-shot video of the the teaser for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, but goddamit if you don’t feel that cinematic energy and vibe coming through your screen.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Horror Films#Sundance Film Festival#Christianity#Children Of The Corn#Brood
Lincoln Journal Star

Perfect for Halloween: horror movie poster show

Regan MacNeil’s eyes glow in the dark, staring out of the poster for “The Exorcist,” Jimmy Stewart’s legs are tangled in “Rope,” Dennis Hopper appears to be ready to turn into the ultra creepy psychopath Frank Booth in “Blue Velvet" and the “Killer Klowns from Outer Space” are simply disturbing.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Get a charge from the first Electrical Life of Louis Wain trailer!

Cats, quirk and Cumberbatch! Let the internet rejoice for Amazon Prime has finally released the first trailer for their upcoming feature The Electrical Life of Louis Wain. The turn-of-the-century biopic, which marks the feature debut of director Will Sharpe, tracks the life of eccentric British illustrator Louis Wain (Benedict Cumberbatch)—best known for his timeless, playful and colourful cat drawings. The troubled artist changed the public perception of cats in Britain and even helped popularize felines as house pets, as opposed to jobbing mouse catchers. Though Wain’s art was often simple and charming, his personal life was far more complicated and often marked with great sadness. But at the centre of everything is his love of the family’s governess, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy) and his quest to uncover the “electrical” essence at the heart of existence.
MOVIES
Saratogian

Field of Horrors returns to thrill Halloween-lovers

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. — Field of Horrors is back for the 2021 season, with plenty of fun frights for Halloween-lovers to enjoy. This weekend, the popular fall destination will open for its Sneak Peek Weekend before the October festivities begin. Located at 100 Farrell Rd. in Brunswick, Field of Horrors will...
BRUNSWICK, NY
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Halloween Horror Nights Family Video Review 2021

Halloween Horror Nights Family Video Review 2021 – In September 2021, we went to Halloween Horror Nights and we were so glad we saved the best for last. Click any of the buttons below to follow us for more news and information.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Stay COVID-Safe This Halloween With These Spooky, Horror-Themed Face Masks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From Freddy Krueger’s famous mug to Billy Puppet’s satanic red eyes, there are countless examples of deformed, spectral and and downright terrifying faces that make appearances in the history of horror cinema — and they all make for the perfect COVID face masks to ensure you’re staying safe on Halloween night. Whether you’re looking to scare trick-or-treaters or want to add to your mask collection...
SHOPPING
thatshelf.com

13 Minutes: Trailer and Poster Reveal

We’ve got a look at the new trailer and poster for Canadian director Lindsay Gossling’s new film 13 Minutes. Gossling’s harrowing thriller sees four families fight to survive as a tornado hits their small heartland town. 13 Minutes trailer:. Gossling co-wrote 13 Minutes with storm chaser Travis Farncombe, and the...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horror Film Is A Surprise Hit On Streaming

With spooky season upon us, streaming services are releasing their Halloween lineups and announcing a slew of upcoming terrifying film and television series’ to satisfy each and every type of horror fan. From those who want the kind of scary that leaves you breathless to those who love a thriller with a little bit of spook sprinkled in — you can find anything your horror-loving heart desires.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Mark Ruffalo’s Bizarre Dental Horror Film Is A Hilarious Halloween Watch

For many of us, going to the dentist is a terrifying experience with or without the element of Halloween in the mix. It’s not enjoyable, in any fashion, to have someone’s hands in your mouth for any amount of time as you’re stuck trying to make small talk without biting a finger or drooling all over yourself.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
PopSugar

Etsy's Frankenstein and His Bride Halloween Succulent Planters Are Frightfully Adorable

If your windowsill is anything like mine, it's probably lined with plants you've been attempting (with varying levels of success) to bring back from the dead. While they can't exactly send Victor Frankenstein's shock of life back into your succulents, Etsy's Frankenstein and His Bride Planters can do the next best thing: infuse all of your houseplants (overwatered and otherwise) with some much-needed Halloween spirit.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy