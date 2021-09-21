CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, Bucs are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Led by seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have opened the season 2-0 and are the unanimous top team in the latest AP Pro32 poll. The Bucs will head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to face the Rams in a matchup of unbeaten teams on Sunday. The Rams climbed three spots for the No. 2 position. The Kansas City Chiefs slipped a place to No. 3 after falling to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, also off to 2-0 starts, grabbed the No. 4 and No. 5 positions, respectively.

