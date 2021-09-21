CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Blue Jackets sign G Merzlikins to $27M contract extension

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins to a five-year, $27 million contract extension. The 27-year-old Merzlikins will be in the final year of a two-year contract this season with a cap hit of $4 million. The new contract locks him up through the 2026-27 season with an annual salary of about $6.7 million. The long-term deal throws into question the future of Joonas Korpisalo, who has shared time in the net with Merzlikins the last two seasons.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Blues re-sign Tyler Bozak to $750,000, 1-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler Bozak is staying with the St. Louis Blues. The 35-year-old forward signed a one-year contract worth $750,000. Bozak was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history and put up 13 points during that title run. Injuries limited him to 31 games last season. Bozak has 449 points in 764 regular-season NHL games with St. Louis and Toronto. Signing Bozak should round out the Blues’ roster for the start of training camp unless winger Vladimir Tarasenko is traded before then. Camp opens next week, and the regular season starts in mid-October.
NHL
stlouisgametime.com

Bozak’s back - Tyler Bozak signs one year contract with the Blues

While Blues fans have been waiting for news about Robert Thomas, Doug Armstrong decided to craft an appetizer to that main course. Today the Blues signed Tyler Bozak to a one-year deal that’s a reasonable price for the 35 year old center. The contract’s worth $750,000 plus performance bonuses. This...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings sign Givani Smith to 2-year contract extension

Steve Yzerman’s offseason checklist is complete. It was announced early Tuesday that the Red Wings had signed RFA forward Givani Smith to a two-year contract extension. What remained unclear for several hours was how much that contract would be valued at. Our friends at CapFriendly leaked those details:. Smith didn’t...
NHL
chatsports.com

Report: Aaron Gordon Signs Four-Year Contract Extension With Nuggets

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Gordon's contract also includes a player option in the 2025-26 season. Gordon was entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract—with $16.4 million to be paid this season. Mike Singer of...
NBA
247Sports

Philadelphia Eagles sign Josh Sweat to mega contract extension

The Philadelphia Eagles are making sure one of their top defenders remains with the franchise for the foreseeable future. Set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021 season, Josh Sweat has reportedly signed a three-year, $40 million contract with nearly $27 million in guaranteed dollars, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Oilers Re-Sign Yamamoto to One-Year Contract Extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed its last RFA. As first reported by TSN 1260's Dustin Nielson, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Kailer Yamamoto to a one-year extension worth $1.175 million. Last season, Yamamoto put up eight goals and 13 assists with an additional assist in four playoff contests. Yamamoto made...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Daily Illini

Brad Underwood to sign contract extension through 2026-2027 season

Illinois men’s basketball head coach Brad Underwood will extend his contract through the 2026-2027 season, athletic director Josh Whitman announced on Thursday, pending the green light from the UI Board of Trustees at their Sept. 23 meeting. Underwood’s extension would send his total annual compensation into the top 10 nationally,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
bigrapidsnews.com

Kings sign G Cal Petersen to 3-year, $15 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Goalie Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings announced the deal Wednesday for Petersen, an Iowa native and Notre Dame product who signed with the club as an unrestricted free agent four years ago.
NHL
bleachernation.com

Jonathan Toews Speaks: Returning To The Blackhawks, Goals For This Season, and More

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, my frents. On Thursday, the Blackhawks opened up training camp prior to the 2021-22 season and arguably the biggest storyline heading into Day 1 was the return of Chicago’s Captain Jonathan Toews. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews announced in June that he was back on the ice and preparing to return to the club for this season. As training camp approached, we saw much more of Toews than we did during all of the 2020-21 season out and about with teammates and friends.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annual Salary#The Final Year#Ap Sports#The Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL

Merzlikins' new contract keeps him at 'home' in Columbus

Goaltender sees a chance to keep getting better with an extension under his belt. When you think of everything Elvis Merzlikins has been through in Columbus, it's hard to believe it's been only two years since he arrived in the capital city. He's had the highest of highs and lowest...
NHL
Yardbarker

St. Louis Blues Sign Robert Thomas to 2-Year Extension

The St. Louis Blues were able to lock up their last remaining restricted free agent on Tuesday night, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with forward Robert Thomas on a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million. Thomas, 22, has been a part of the Blues...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Wisconsin G D'Mitrik Trice signs his first professional contract

Former Wisconsin Badger guard D’Mitrik Trice is officially a professional basketball player. The five-year Badger is headed to southern France to begin his international journey, and will be playing for a newly promoted side in FOS Provence Basket. His new team was promoted to LNB Pro A, France’s top league and one of the top ten leagues in the world, during the 2020-2021 season.
NBA
northernstar.info

Wrestling coach Ryan Ludwig signs contract extension through 2025

DeKALB — NIU head wrestling coach Ryan Ludwig has increased his time as head coach for the Huskies by signing a new contract extension that will go through the 2024-25 season. Athletic Director Sean T. Frazier announced Ludwig’s contract extension on Monday. “Coach Ludwig has continued NIU wrestling’s tradition of...
DEKALB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Rangers History Today: Ryan's No. 34 Retired

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers retired Nolan Ryan’s No. 34 at The Ballpark in Arlington. That moment came on September 15, 1996, three years after Ryan’s retirement from baseball after the 1993 season. It was the culmination of a four-day ‘Nolan Ryan Appreciation Weekend’ that saw a contingent of Rangers luminaries and his former teammates take part.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blues agree to contract extension with longtime GM Doug Armstrong

The St. Louis Blues are extending the contract of president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the Blues say Armstrong will remain with the team for the next five seasons. His previous contract had one year remaining on it plus a team option for the 2022-23 campaign.
NHL
kion546.com

Changing places: Hyman to Edmonton, Chara to Isles

The chance to win the Stanley Cup and the ability for friends and family to see him play in Edmonton led Zach Hyman to sign with the Oilers. Hyman left his hometown of Toronto after it was clear the Maple Leafs couldn’t fit the versatile forward in under the salary cap. Hyman signed a seven-year contract worth almost $40 million. Graybeards Joe Thornton and Zdeno Chara were among the other prominent NHL players changing places this offseason. The movement included Carolina poaching Jesperi Kotkaniemi from Montreal with an offer sheet.
NHL
kion546.com

Kraken released: Seattle opens preseason topping Vancouver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken made their debut on Sunday night with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks in the preseason opener for both teams. With Seattle’s home arena putting the finishing touches on its construction, the Kraken have taken their first preseason on the road to three different junior hockey venues in the state. Spokane was first up, and the 10,208 fans were treated to the Kraken rallying from a 2-0 deficit thanks to three goals in the second period and Morgan Geekie’s two goals in the third period. There was necessity for playing the game in Spokane, but also outreach in mind to help grow the brand for the new franchise.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy