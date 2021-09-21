Tigers make major cuts in player development staff

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. My colleagues picked LSU, so I’ll take Mississippi State in what figures to be a close game. The Tigers haven’t shown they can defend the routes Mississippi State used last year. Maybe they will, but that’s worrisome. Plus, Mississippi State has an underrated defense with four interceptions. LSU looked better last weekend, but in this case, the home teams wins.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO