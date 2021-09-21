CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers make major cuts in player development staff

By Bless You Boys
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the exception of the Triple-A International League, the minor league affiliates completed their 2021 seasons over the weekend. While the Toledo Mud Hens and other Triple-A affiliates will stay in action through next week to continue to serve as feeder league and support for the major league franchises, this marks the end of the minor league regular season. As a result, the Detroit Tigers revamped front office is already making moves in terms of their organizational coaching staff.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Free Press

Ex-Detroit Tigers OF Anthony Gose reportedly back in the majors as pitcher with Cleveland

The next time he suits up he'll have completed a comeback from position player to pitcher, and that appearance seems imminent; Cleveland promoted the 31-year-old left-hander to the majors, per multiple reports on Monday. Gose was a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Bellflower High School (California) in...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Ryan Garko is the new vice president of player development

The Detroit Tigers search for a vice president of player development is over as the team announced today in a press release that former MLB first baseman Ryan Garko will be the new vice president of player development. He spent the last two seasons coaching with the LA Angels. Tigers'...
MLB
theadvocate.com

LSU vs. Mississippi State: Our staff makes its picks for the Tigers' contest with the Bulldogs

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Mississippi State on Saturday in Starkville, Miss. My colleagues picked LSU, so I’ll take Mississippi State in what figures to be a close game. The Tigers haven’t shown they can defend the routes Mississippi State used last year. Maybe they will, but that’s worrisome. Plus, Mississippi State has an underrated defense with four interceptions. LSU looked better last weekend, but in this case, the home teams wins.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Minor League#The Toledo Mud Hens#Triple#Feeder League#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: This Chicago Cubs season at Wrigley Field saw both good times and bad — but throughout it all, the ballpark remains a special place

Wrigley Field closed its gates one final time Sunday afternoon, ending its 106th season as home of the Chicago Cubs with a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. There have been worse seasons in Wrigley’s history than 2021, though few as memorable after fans were allowed to return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced teams to play in front of empty seats in 2020. The vibe was ...
MLB
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: No need to rush Ryan Kreidler into the majors

Ryan Kreidler of the Erie SeaWolves slides safely into home. It’s been an intriguing summer for followers of the Detroit Tigers organization. The major league club is putting up a scrappy effort night in and night out and more than a few fans are thinking competitive times are looming. Many believe the glaring need is a fixture at shortstop to vault the club ahead in ‘22.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy