CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Biden administration investigates Texas over its ban on school mask mandates

By Valerie Strauss
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Tuesday alerted Texas that it was opening a civil rights investigation into Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) ban on school mask mandates, pressing its fight with Republican governors over their pandemic policies. The U.S. Education Department had earlier announced that its Office of Civil Rights was investigating...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
NottinghamMD.com

New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland State Department of Education on Tuesday received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. Following public testimony today, the Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review (AELR) Committee approved the emergency regulation, which will be in effect for 180 days. The emergency regulation requires any person inside a public school … Continue reading "New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools" The post New masking requirement effective immediately for all Maryland public schools appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Education
tspr.org

Federal Judge Puts Iowa's School Mask Mandate Ban on Hold

Enforcement of Iowa's ban on mask mandates in schools is on hold after a federal judge in Des Moines ruled that it creates an unfair risk for students with serious health conditions to attend class in-person. The decision means school districts across the state can now issue universal mask requirements,...
IOWA STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

2 children of California governor test positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for the coronavirus and his family is following “all COVID protocols,” his office announced Friday. “The Newsoms continue to support masking for unvaccinated individuals indoors to stop the spread and advocate for vaccinations as the most effective way...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
siouxlandproud.com

Gov. Noem asks state Dept of Education to delay social studies standards changes one year

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the Department of Education to not consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards this year. In a news release on Monday, Noem said she directed the DOE to delay the process one year. The hearing for the state Board of Education Standards was originally set for Sept. 20 at the Holgate Middle School theater before being moved to Oct. 25 at the Ramkota Convention Center to accommodate a bigger venue.
EDUCATION
kelo.com

Biden administration files motion to block Texas abortion ban

(Reuters) – The Biden administration formally asked a federal judge on Tuesday to block enforcement of a new Texas law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the state under a novel legal design that opponents say is intended to thwart court challenge. The U.S. Justice Department’s 45-page emergency motion...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#U S Education Department#State Legislatures#Republican#Office Of Civil Rights#The Education Department
CBS Boston

Mass. Extends School Mask Mandate; Some Middle And High Schools Can Opt Out Mid-October

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts is extending the school mask requirement through at least November 1, the state’s education department announced Monday afternoon. All Massachusetts public schools students and staff have been required to wear masks inside school buildings since the start of the school year earlier this month. Under the original mandate, on Friday, October 1, schools that have 80 percent or more of their students and staff fully vaccinated were going to be allowed to drop the mandate for vaccinated people only. That has been changed. The state now says middle and high schools with 80 percent of their students and staff vaccinated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS
fox26houston.com

Texas’ ban on mask mandates draws fed investigation for possibly violating students with disabilities' rights

**EDITOR'S NOTE** The headline to the original story was shortened for length. The federal government is investigating the Texas Education Agency after deeming that its guidance prohibiting mask mandates in schools last week may be "preventing school districts in the state from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
ABC 15 News

Arizona Attorney General suing Biden administration over federal vaccine mandate

PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Tuesday that his office is suing the Biden administration over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees. The state AG's office said this is the first lawsuit filed against Biden's administration for requiring COVID-19 vaccines. “The federal government cannot force people to...
ARIZONA STATE
mercyhurst.edu

States and mask mandates/bans

Over the past year and a half, we have all adjusted to a “new normal” due to COVID, and masks have been a big topic for discussion. During the 2020-2021 school year, masks were required by almost all schools Kindergarten through 12th grade. This year, five republican led states are not allowing schools to have a mask mandate for children. Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah all have a mask mandate ban. In my opinion, this is very dangerous. Whether people want to believe it or not, COVID cases are rising again, especially with the Delta Variant spreading so quickly. Half of school aged children are unprotected from the virus. Wearing a mask is the best way to stop the potential spread and will even protect kids from getting other illnesses like the common cold.
ERIE, PA
Corydon Times-Republican

Gov. Reynolds fights suspension of mask mandate ban for schools

(The Center Square) – School districts in Iowa may now put back into place mask mandates – at least temporarily – following a judge’s ruling. Mask mandates were outlawed in May when the governor signed House File 847. In a 29-page ruling, Federal District Judge Robert Pratt, appointed by Bill...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy