Local chapter of Philanthropic Educational Organization launches ‘Star Card’ fundraiser
Fundraiser for scholarship that benefits women in North San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools or returning to school. – The Paso Robles chapter of PEO International – Philanthropic Educational Organization – is launching a new Star Card fundraiser to raise funds for its Kiper-Twist Scholarship Fund, primarily benefitting women in North San Luis Obispo County who are attending college, trade schools or returning to school to improve themselves, gain skills and college degrees to better provide for their families. Since 2002, Paso Robles’ PEO Chapter HL has helped 54 women with awards totaling $127,385 in financial support.pasoroblesdailynews.com
