Joe Thaxton Renfro
Joe Thaxton Renfro, 85, of Poteau, OK passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in Poteau. Joe was born September 26, 1935 in Huntington, TX to Isaac Perry & Opal Valree (Trimble) Renfro. Joe was a member of the Poteau First United Methodist Church, a Gideon, 32nd Degree Mason, a Shriner, a veteran of the US Navy. He was a rancher, a salesman, and managed the employment office. He loved his family, church, the Gideons, working and helping people. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Martha Kathrine Renfro Jordan and brother, Billy Renfro.okwnews.com
