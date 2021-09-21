CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Ana, CA

9th Circuit resets water pollution ruling in light of SCOTUS Maui case

By Sebastien Malo
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36CBKq_0c3k2jLj00
The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco. REUTERS/Noah Berger

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Monday invalidated a lower court judgment that partially agreed with environmentalists that a central California clay products company failed to abide by its stormwater discharge permit standards, but also partially exonerated the company of accusations it illegally discharged contaminated stormwater, resetting the case in light of two Supreme Court precedents.

A split panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a judgment by a Santa Ana, California federal judge who found that Corona Clay Co failed to adopt best practices and was in violation of its Clean Water Act (CWA) permit for years when discharging contaminated stormwater. The judgment also absolved the company of other claims, tried by jurors, alleging discharges into CWA-protected waters.

The California-based company had admitted to "indirect" discharges of stormwater. But the majority reasoned that the lower court must consider anew whether they are illegal in light of the Supreme Court's ruling in County of Maui, Hawaii v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, which devised a test that says permits are required under the CWA when indirect discharges are the "functional equivalent" of a discharge from a pipe or other "point source."

Brian Neach of Pacheco & Neach said that his client Corona Clay was reviewing the decision.

Sarah Spinuzzi, a lawyer with co-plaintiff Orange County Coastkeeper, said the group was "elated" because the majority "affirmed our standing and vacated the jury verdict."

The conservation groups sued in 2018, claiming that rain runoff carried unpermitted levels of metals into a creek.

U.S. District Judge David Carter ruled in a partial summary judgment in favor of the plaintiffs on some of their claims. At a subsequent jury trial for the remaining claims, jurors sided with Corona Clay. A final judgment Carter issued last year fined Corona Clay $3.7 million. Both sides appealed.

On Monday, U.S. Circuit Judge Andrew Hurwitz wrote that because the Supreme Court in its ruling in County of Maui threw out a 9th Circuit ruling, as well as its test to decide when an entity can be sued for indirect discharges, the change in law nullified the jury verdict and Carter's 2019 summary ruling.

"The parties deserve the ability to address whether the 'indirect' discharge admitted by Corona is the 'functional equivalent' of a direct discharge into the waters of the United States," he wrote.

The lower court, in its rulings, was operating under the 9th Circuit then-applicable test, which allowed a lawsuit to move forward when pollutants reaching navigable waters were "fairly traceable" to a point source.

The panel also ruled that the lower court had misinterpreted another Supreme Court ruling, the 1987 Gwaltney of Smithfield, Ltd. v. Chesapeake Bay Foundation, when it asked whether some of the environmentalists' citizen claims were barred under the CWA unless there was an ongoing discharge in violation of the permit and one likely to recur. 9th Circuit precedent does not require the existence of a current discharge to launch a CWA citizen lawsuit, Hurwitz wrote.

The judge was joined by Senior U.S. Circuit Eugene Siler from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting by designation.

U.S. Circuit Judge Daniel Collins dissented, saying he would have the lower court reexamine the environmentalists' standing.

The case is Inland Empire Waterkeeper, et al v. Corona Clay Co., 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 20-55420, 20-55678.

For Inland Empire Waterkeeper, et al: Christopher Sproul of Environmental Advocates and Sarah Spinuzzi with Orange County Coastkeeper

For Corona Clay Co.: Brian Neach of Pacheco & Neach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kcrw.com

Skid Row homelessness: Why the 9th Circuit Court overturned a local federal judge’s ruling

Homelessness might be the biggest crisis the next LA mayor will have to face. A federal judge made waves in April when he ordered the city and county to offer temporary shelter or permanent housing to everyone living on Skid Row by October. A month later, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals put that deadline on hold so the city and county could appeal. Now the 9th Circuit has overturned the judge’s ruling entirely, stating he overstepped his bounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Government
State
Hawaii State
coloradopolitics.com

Christian website designer appeals anti-discrimination ruling to SCOTUS

After a lower court ruled that the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act compels her to create content for opposite-sex and same-sex couples, website designer Lorie Smith is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the decision amounts to an unconstitutional burden on her religious exercise. The case pits the free speech...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

9th Circuit Vacates Judge's Injunction in Los Angeles Homeless Lawsuit

The ruling sends the case back to the judge for further proceedings. The now-vacated injunction followed a year of work that included the judge touring homeless camps. Systemic racism findings in the injunction weren't supported by the plaintiffs' evidence, according to the ruling. A federal judge’s “independent research and extra-record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Scotus#Maui#Clean Water Act#Cwa#The Supreme Court#Hawaii Wildlife Fund#Pacheco Neach#Orange County Coastkeeper#The 9th Circuit#Smithfield Ltd#Chesapeake Bay Foundation#Inland Empire Waterkeeper#Nos#Environmental Advocates
Reuters

3rd Circuit splits with 9th, says celeb can sue Facebook for unauthorized photo

(Reuters) - If the doomsday predictions are right, a Philadelphia morning news anchor and two federal appellate judges just broke the internet. On Thursday, a divided 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in Hepp v. Facebook, Inc that news anchor Karen Hepp can sue Facebook for running a dating-service advertisement that featured an unauthorized photo of Hepp, a local celebrity in Philadelphia. The 3rd Circuit majority held that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act does not preclude Hepp’s suit because the law’s broad immunity for internet publishers includes an exception for intellectual property claims under both state and federal law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US Soccer asks 9th Circuit to uphold ruling against players

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation has urged the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a lower court’s decision to throw out the wage discrimination portion of a lawsuit filed by members of the women’s national team, arguing the law doesn’t require the federation to pay the players “tens of millions of dollars in phantom revenue it never received.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Poultry Site

9th Circuit vacates factory farms permit for Idaho

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed a water permit the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) granted Idaho for factory farms, also known as concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs), citing deficiencies in its environmental monitoring requirements. Reuters reports that the decision is a victory for the food and environmental groups who...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Law.com

9th Circuit Nominee Comes Under Fire for Past Kavanaugh Criticism

Republican senators on Tuesday hammered a nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit over a letter she signed opposing Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. Jennifer Sung was one of two appellate nominees appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where she faced repeated questioning about a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
capitalpress.com

9th Circuit strikes down Idaho's CAFO permit

A federal appeals court has overturned Idaho’s Clean Water Act permit for concentrated animal feeding operations because its requirements are “arbitrary, capricious and a violation of law.”. Last year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued an general CAFO permit for Idaho that can regulate numerous dairies and feedlots under the...
IDAHO STATE
Reuters

Reuters

191K+
Followers
214K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy