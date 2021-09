This was a hard fought game in which the two teams combined for 28 hits, and yet only eight runs were scored as both teams’ pitchers came up big, or lucky as the case may be, with runners in scoring position. Fortunately, the Tigers broke through in the late innings, and despite plenty of drama, the bullpen held on to take this one by a score of 5-3, winning the three-game set in the process.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO