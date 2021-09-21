Still no long-term solution one month after severe flooding in La Union

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new extreme weather preparedness plan Monday, weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the region. It includes upgrading storm modeling, tracking and alert systems. It also involves identifying all basement and cellar residents, and taking measures to protect them. Lastly, it reimagines the city’s sewage and draining system. The mayor said one of the most important things is communication. WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Unveils Extreme Weather Plan For NYC “We’re going to have signage in new parts of New York City warning people in new ways of where to stay away when there’s heavy rain. We’re going to have evacuation preparation, we’re going to be going door to door,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about travel bans. Things we have very, very rarely used in the past, we’re going to have to use more often now.” The plan calls for more than $2.7 billion in funding.

1 DAY AGO