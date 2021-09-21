CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Still no long-term solution one month after severe flooding in La Union

By Salina Madrid
KFOX 14
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA UNION, N.M. (KFOX14) — The people of La Union are demanding accountability from Doña Ana County leaders as their community remains destroyed from horrific flooding that happened on August 12. Last Monday, Doña Ana County leaders held a community meeting about the flooding and told KFOX14 they didn’t have...

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

fox8live.com

Myrtle Grove residents still displaced one month after Hurricane Ida

PLAQUEMINES PARISH (WVUE) - Some residents in Plaquemines Parish feel forgotten about as their neighborhood continues to see little relief from the parish. Streets are still impassable and residents are still displaced from the Myrtle Grove community. “It’s just starting to dry up, but again it’s just chipping at it...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
State
New Mexico State
KVIA ABC-7

Dam repairs slated to begin soon in wake of La Union flooding

LA UNION, New Mexico --  For several years, the residents of La Union have been in a constant battle for a solution to the continuous floods that the town undergoes. Stephen Lopez, director of the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) for Doña Ana County, told ABC-7 that repairs on the dam that caused much of The post Dam repairs slated to begin soon in wake of La Union flooding appeared first on KVIA.
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, NM
#La Union#Solution#Dhsem#Dot#Nmsp#New Mexicans
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Unveils Extreme Weather Plan To Avoid Death And Destruction Of Ida During Future Storms

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new extreme weather preparedness plan Monday, weeks after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the region. It includes upgrading storm modeling, tracking and alert systems. It also involves identifying all basement and cellar residents, and taking measures to protect them. Lastly, it reimagines the city’s sewage and draining system. The mayor said one of the most important things is communication. WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Unveils Extreme Weather Plan For NYC  “We’re going to have signage in new parts of New York City warning people in new ways of where to stay away when there’s heavy rain. We’re going to have evacuation preparation, we’re going to be going door to door,” he said. “We’re going to be talking about travel bans. Things we have very, very rarely used in the past, we’re going to have to use more often now.” The plan calls for more than $2.7 billion in funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOLF

Flooding in Snyder and Union Co.

SNYDER CO. (WOLF) — Areas of Snyder and Union County are experiencing flooding from today's storm that started around 6a.m., leaving many without power and closing multiple roads. “We had a lot of flash flooding earlier because of how saturated the ground was from the previous event. 7.5 inches of...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has requested a presidential disaster declaration for the State of Maryland as a result of tornadoes and severe flash flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida. The governor designated the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) as the state coordinating agency for the request. “As our communities continue to recover … Continue reading "Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage" The post Governor Hogan requests presidential disaster declaration due to Tropical Depression Ida damage appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
castlepinesconnection.com

City of Castle Pines presents long-term road solutions

Information and graphics provided by the City of Castle Pines. The City of Castle Pines began a full reconstruction of Castle Pines Parkway, one of the main arteries connecting residents and visitors to the City in June. The first half-mile section between Monarch Boulevard and Yorkshire Drive is anticipated to be complete in December. This segment was prioritized for replacement due to failing pavement conditions and the opportunity to combine the reconstruction project with the Castle Pines North Metropolitan District’s waterline replacement project.
CASTLE PINES, CO
KFOX 14

El Paso businesses invited to be part of city's planning on spending

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso businesses are invited to join a meeting where they can bid on upcoming city projects. El Paso’s Purchasing & Strategic Sourcing Department launched its First annual Procurement Forecast plan for the Fiscal Year 2022, which runs September 2021 – August 2022. The purpose...
EL PASO, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money

Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Louisiana Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Rural counties in southeastern Colorado are vowing to oppose any federal and state COVID-19 vaccine requirements or mandates, and leave vaccinations up to the individual. On September 23rd, Baca County Commissioners unanimously voted to support a resolution opposing the mandates. On Monday, Otero County Commissioners followed Baca County's lead - unanimously passing The post Baca County, Otero County pass resolutions opposing all vaccine mandates appeared first on KRDO.
OTERO COUNTY, CO
KFOX 14

Construction project on Mesa, Brentwood to start in coming weeks, TxDOT says

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Brentwood and North Mesa is an intersection that floods very easily, and people in the area are fed up. In a city council meeting Tuesday, representatives pressed the Texas Department of Transportation of El Paso for some answers about an outlet project that’s supposed to fix some of these issues.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Meeting to discuss quality of life in El Paso neighborhoods open to public

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Community and Human Development Department invites the public to the 16th annual Virtual Neighborhood Summit,. ¡Adelante! Keeping our Neighborhoods Connected will be held online from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 9. The following speakers are scheduled:. Keynote Speaker...
EL PASO, TX

